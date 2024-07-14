Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles and 4 reconnaissance drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles and 4 reconnaissance drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Читати українською

On the night of July 14, Ukraine neutralized 2 guided air missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • On July 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with two KAR Kh-59/Kh-69, three Orlan-10 UAVs and one ZALA UAV.
  • During the day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under the fire of the Russian Federation, which led to the death of five civilians and injuries to nine people, including a child.
  • During the attack on the Kherson Region, the Russian military targeted the objects of critical and social infrastructure.

How the Ukrainian air defense system worked

On July 14, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two KAR X-59/X-69 and four UAVs, the Air Force Command reports with reference to the East Air Command.

The air defense of eastern Ukraine shot down two guided air missiles of the Kh-59/Kh-69 type, four reconnaissance UAVs: three "Orlan-10" and one "ZALA", the message says.

Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin

Oleksandr Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's allies to allocate over $1 billion for additional air defence systems
The White House
NATO summit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway allocates $93 million to boost Ukrainian air defence
Norway and Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 4 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine — the fifth flew to Belarus
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?