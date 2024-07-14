Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles and 4 reconnaissance drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 14, Ukraine neutralized 2 guided air missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- On July 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with two KAR Kh-59/Kh-69, three Orlan-10 UAVs and one ZALA UAV.
- During the day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under the fire of the Russian Federation, which led to the death of five civilians and injuries to nine people, including a child.
- During the attack on the Kherson Region, the Russian military targeted the objects of critical and social infrastructure.
How the Ukrainian air defense system worked
On July 14, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two KAR X-59/X-69 and four UAVs, the Air Force Command reports with reference to the East Air Command.
Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.
As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-