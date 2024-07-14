Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles and 4 reconnaissance drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 14, Ukraine neutralized 2 guided air missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Federation.

How the Ukrainian air defense system worked

On July 14, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two KAR X-59/X-69 and four UAVs, the Air Force Command reports with reference to the East Air Command.

The air defense of eastern Ukraine shot down two guided air missiles of the Kh-59/Kh-69 type, four reconnaissance UAVs: three "Orlan-10" and one "ZALA", the message says.

Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.