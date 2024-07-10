Ukraine's allies to allocate over $1 billion for additional air defence systems
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's allies to allocate over $1 billion for additional air defence systems

The White House
NATO summit
Читати українською

The USA, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Romania promised to transfer additional air defence equipment to Ukraine. They intend to allocate more than $1 billion for this.

Points of attention

  • The partners promised to provide additional Patriot batteries, components, and other powerful systems to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers.
  • NATO member countries are actively strengthening their support for Ukraine, providing equipment and financial assistance.
  • NATO's leadership expresses gratitude to the coalition of more than 50 countries that helps Kyiv restrain the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

The partners will strengthen the air defence of Ukraine amid Russian terror

What is important to understand is that it primarily involves new air defence systems and hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year.

In particular, additional "Patriot" batteries provided by the USA, Germany and Romania; Patriot components provided by the Netherlands and other partners to operate the additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system provided by Italy. These five strategic air defense systems will help protect Ukrainian cities, civilians and soldiers, the statement said.

Moreover, it is indicated that soon Ukraine will receive dozens of tactical air defence systems, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepard.

Canada, Norway, Spain and Great Britain will be most active in this issue.

The United States and its allies promised to redistribute the planned supply of critical air defence interceptors so that they were delivered to Ukraine.

Participants of the NATO summit on July 9 (Photo: nato.int)

Another billion dollars for Ukraine

The NATO leadership also expressed gratitude to the coalition of more than 50 countries, which continues to provide security assistance to Kyiv.

Against this background, the Air Defence Immediate Action Initiative, under which partners have pledged more than $1 billion to support Ukraine's air defense, is extremely important.

It is also impossible not to mention the Coalition on Integrated Capabilities of Air and Missile Defense, which is jointly led by Germany and France.

We also welcome NATO's work in support of Ukraine's efforts to build an integrated air and missile defence architecture that is operationally compatible with NATO. "Our message to Moscow and the world is clear: our support for Ukraine is strong and unwavering," the NATO allies said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down all Russian drones overnight
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence shot down all Russian drones overnight
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive morning's massive strike
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive morning's massive strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy says Poland's air defence to help Ukraine shoot down Russia's missiles
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?