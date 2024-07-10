Ukraine's allies to allocate over $1 billion for additional air defence systems

The USA, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Romania promised to transfer additional air defence equipment to Ukraine. They intend to allocate more than $1 billion for this.
- The partners promised to provide additional Patriot batteries, components, and other powerful systems to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers.
- NATO member countries are actively strengthening their support for Ukraine, providing equipment and financial assistance.
- NATO's leadership expresses gratitude to the coalition of more than 50 countries that helps Kyiv restrain the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
The partners will strengthen the air defence of Ukraine amid Russian terror
What is important to understand is that it primarily involves new air defence systems and hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year.
Moreover, it is indicated that soon Ukraine will receive dozens of tactical air defence systems, including NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepard.
Canada, Norway, Spain and Great Britain will be most active in this issue.
The United States and its allies promised to redistribute the planned supply of critical air defence interceptors so that they were delivered to Ukraine.
Another billion dollars for Ukraine
The NATO leadership also expressed gratitude to the coalition of more than 50 countries, which continues to provide security assistance to Kyiv.
Against this background, the Air Defence Immediate Action Initiative, under which partners have pledged more than $1 billion to support Ukraine's air defense, is extremely important.
It is also impossible not to mention the Coalition on Integrated Capabilities of Air and Missile Defense, which is jointly led by Germany and France.
