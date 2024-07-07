Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian troops again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles on July 7. Anti-aircraft defense shot down all "shahedis", the "Iskander-M" missiles failed to shoot down.

Points of attention

 

  • This week, the Russian military launched more than 600 aerial bombs and 40 missiles on the territory of Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and thanked Germany and the USA.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky announced work on specific solutions to overcome Russian terror.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of July 7, the enemy attacked with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and 13 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from the Kursk region.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA/339

As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and EW means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13 "Shaheeds" were shot down.

Enemy targets were hit in the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Russia continuously attacks Ukraine

During this week, the Russian military launched more than 600 guided aerial bombs and almost 40 missiles of various types towards the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has further strengthened its air defense this week.

Thank you Germany and the United States! Ukrainian Patriots will show themselves even better in defense against Russian terror, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, the president noted that in order to protect all Ukrainian cities and villages, "to really overcome Russian terror", more specific decisions are needed.

And next week, we will work with our partners for exactly such solutions - we are already preparing them, - noted the President of Ukraine.

