Air defence shot down over 20 Russian drones overnight

On the night of July 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, launching 22 kamikaze drones. Air defence shot down almost all drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the Air Force commander, Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of July 4, the enemy attacked with 22 attack drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the Kursk region.

According to Oleshchuk, as a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces and EW means, 21 Shahed were shot down.

According to the general, enemy targets were hit in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Ukraine

The Russians launched drones towards Kyiv in waves and from different directions, but not a single drone reached the capital itself - they were shot down on the approaches to the city. According to the KMVA, there were no casualties or damage.

Also, during a night attack, one Russian drone hit an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, said the head of the Chernihiv RMA , Viacheslav Chaus.