Air defence shot down five missiles and six drones during Russian today's strike on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defence
On the morning of July 3, Russian troops struck Ukraine with three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed drones.

  • The main direction of the strike was in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where shopping centres and cars were damaged.
  • According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling, three people were killed, and another 18 people were injured.
  • Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Iranian-developed kamikaze drones over Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Force disclosed the details of the downed Russian targets

On July 3 in the morning, Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five kamikaze drones of Iranian development over Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defence forces shot down:

  • one cruise missile "Iskander-K";

  • four Kh-59 guided air missiles;

  • five "Shaheds";

  • enemy scout drone "Orlan-10".

Russia launched combine strike on Dnipro

This morning, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Dnipro. The Russians launched a strike with drones and missiles.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.

According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the shelling in Dnipro. It is known about 18 victims. A 14-year-old girl is among the injured.

