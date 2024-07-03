Air defence shot down five missiles and six drones during Russian today's strike on Ukraine

On the morning of July 3, Russian troops struck Ukraine with three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed drones.
Points of attention
- The main direction of the strike was in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where shopping centres and cars were damaged.
- According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling, three people were killed, and another 18 people were injured.
- Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Iranian-developed kamikaze drones over Ukraine.
Ukraine's Air Force disclosed the details of the downed Russian targets
On July 3 in the morning, Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five kamikaze drones of Iranian development over Ukraine.
The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Air defence forces shot down:
one cruise missile "Iskander-K";
four Kh-59 guided air missiles;
five "Shaheds";
enemy scout drone "Orlan-10".
Russia launched combine strike on Dnipro
This morning, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Dnipro. The Russians launched a strike with drones and missiles.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.
According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the shelling in Dnipro. It is known about 18 victims. A 14-year-old girl is among the injured.
