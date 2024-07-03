Air defence shot down five missiles and six drones during Russian today's strike on Ukraine

On the morning of July 3, Russian troops struck Ukraine with three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed drones.

On July 3 in the morning, Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five kamikaze drones of Iranian development over Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defence forces shot down:

one cruise missile "Iskander-K";

four Kh-59 guided air missiles;

five "Shaheds";

enemy scout drone "Orlan-10".

Russia launched combine strike on Dnipro

This morning, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Dnipro. The Russians launched a strike with drones and missiles.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.