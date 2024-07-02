Rescuers found body of second victim of Russian June 28 strike on Dnipro

On the night of July 2, rescuers found the body of another victim of the Russian attack in the Dnipro building that Russia mutilated on June 28.

In Dnipro, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian strike on June 28, said the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

At night, rescuers found the body of a woman in a Dnipro building, which the enemy damaged on Friday. Thus, it is already known about two people who died that tragic evening. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA

Lysak added that work at the scene continues. Emergency workers dismantled about 70% of the structures.

Russian Jun 28 strike on Dnipro

The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.

The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of construction structures and garbage were dismantled and removed.

According to the latest data, in addition to 2 missing people, there is one dead and 12 injured.

Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman.