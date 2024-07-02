Rescuers found body of second victim of Russian June 28 strike on Dnipro

On the night of July 2, rescuers found the body of another victim of the Russian attack in the Dnipro building that Russia mutilated on June 28.
Points of attention
- On the night of July 2, a woman's body was found under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russia in Dnipro.
- Rescuers continue to dismantle the structure of the house and search for victims of the Russian strike.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense to protect the civilian population from Russian missile attacks.
Rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble of a house in Dnipro
In Dnipro, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian strike on June 28, said the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.
Lysak added that work at the scene continues. Emergency workers dismantled about 70% of the structures.
Russian Jun 28 strike on Dnipro
The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.
The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.
During the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of construction structures and garbage were dismantled and removed.
According to the latest data, in addition to 2 missing people, there is one dead and 12 injured.
Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to urgently provide Ukraine with air defence to protect against Russian missile attacks amid the Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-