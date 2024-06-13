Two children injured after Russian today's strike on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk region

On June 13, around 4 p.m., Russian troops attacked the city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack of the Russian army, two children were injured.

Russia hit Novomoskovsk

Two children received explosive injuries and an acute stress reaction.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhii Lysak, announced this.

The Russians attacked Novomoskovsk. Currently, two children are known to have been injured. A 3-year-old girl has an explosive injury, burns and scratches. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition. Another girl, 12 years old, has an acute reaction to stress. He will recover at home. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk rma

It is also known that the fire resulted from the Russian strike; nine residential buildings were damaged.

Air defence shot down Russian Kh-59 air-guided missiles in the Dnipro

On June 11, an air alert was announced due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft near the launch lines. We are looking for a Su-34/35 aircraft. It is a carrier of Kh-59 air missiles.

The danger was announced for two regions — Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

At 2:19 p.m., a loud explosion rocked Dnipro. The townspeople heard it right during the air raid.

After the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky.

The Air Command "East" confirmed the shooting down of Russian enemy missiles.