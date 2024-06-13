Two children injured after Russian today's strike on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk region

On June 13, around 4 p.m., Russian troops attacked the city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack of the Russian army, two children were injured.
Russia hit Novomoskovsk
Two children received explosive injuries and an acute stress reaction.
The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhii Lysak, announced this.
It is also known that the fire resulted from the Russian strike; nine residential buildings were damaged.
Air defence shot down Russian Kh-59 air-guided missiles in the Dnipro
On June 11, an air alert was announced due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft near the launch lines. We are looking for a Su-34/35 aircraft. It is a carrier of Kh-59 air missiles.
The danger was announced for two regions — Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.
At 2:19 p.m., a loud explosion rocked Dnipro. The townspeople heard it right during the air raid.
After the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky.
The Air Command "East" confirmed the shooting down of Russian enemy missiles.
