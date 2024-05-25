Russian army attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones

Russian troops continue to terrorise the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region and injure people. On Saturday, May 25, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones.

What is known about the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

There are casualties, noted the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak.

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were injured as a result of the strikes of the strike drones. The injured will be treated at home. Damaged cars. Information about the extent of destruction in the city is being clarified.

What is known about the latest Russian shelling of the Dnipro

On May 15, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro. The enemy attacked the infrastructure, there are dead and wounded.

As the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported, the infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Also, according to the governor, previously, two people died.

There are wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified, Lysak stated Share

The military was informed about a high-speed target in the direction of the Dnipro. Around 1:34 p.m., explosions rang out in Dnipro.

And on April 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Air defence forces shot down 29 targets — 2 Kh-101/Kh-555 winged aircraft, 11 Kh-59/Kh-69 aircraft and 2 Kh-22 winged aircraft. Also, for the first time, the Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was destroyed.

The Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 anti-ship missile.