Policeman killed after Russian today's strike on Vovchansk

Russian terrorists hit a car of law enforcement officers in Vovchansk, who were planning to evacuate civilians.
What is known about shelling in Vovchansk during an evacuation
As a result of the impact, a policeman died, and his colleague was injured.
The Internal Affairs Minister added that the enemy constantly uses drones, in connection with which the evacuation groups of law enforcement officers are constantly at risk.
Evacuation from the Kharkiv region
The Russians are conducting their offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region, so the Ukrainian authorities are trying to evacuate the civilian population from dangerous areas quickly.
The government reported that persons evacuating from dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region could once again receive payments as displaced persons.
