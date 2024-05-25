Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are casualties

Over the past day, the Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region. The total number of people killed in Donetsk region reaches 1,972.

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 3 civilians died

This was announced by the head of Donetsk region military administration, Vadym Filashkin. According to Filashkin, two people died in Siversk and one in Zelene Pole during the day. Two civilians were injured.

The police disclosed the details of the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region.

The occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a private house in the village of Zelene Pole — a civilian was killed.

In Siversk, Russia killed two civilians and damaged four private homes.

During the day, Russian troops carried out 1,863 strikes on the Donetsk region

As reported by the National Police, hits were recorded in nine settlements: the cities of Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Siversk, the villages of Drobysheve, Novozhelanne, the villages of Zelene Pole, Illinivka, Rubtsi, and Tarasivka.

29 civilian objects were destroyed — 13 residential buildings, administrative buildings, businesses, garages, gas pipelines, power lines.

The enemy hit Novozhelanny with artillery, wounding a man. Two administrative buildings, a private house, and farm buildings were damaged.

Another wounded person was in Krasnohorivka, the paramedics evacuated him to the hospital.

The Russians carried out an airstrike with a KAB-500 bomb on Illinivka. Seven private houses were damaged, communications were cut off.