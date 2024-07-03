Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3 morning: three killed, over 18 injured

At least 3 people were killed and more than 18 were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on the morning of July 3.
- A 14-year-old girl is among the injured as a result of the shelling and is being treated by doctors.
- The drone and missile attack resulted in fires and damage to a shopping mall, cars and a gas station.
- The media reports on a series of explosions in Dnipro and damage to the city's infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling.
- The situation is tense and critical, and local authorities are doing everything possible to help the victims and rebuild the city.
What is known about the Russian shelling of the Dnipro?
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported at 11:00 a.m. about three dead and at least 18 injured, who doctors are already treating.
Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl.
Due to the attack by drones and rockets, there were several explosions in Dnipro.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.
Explosions in the Dnipro
On the morning of July 3, the Air Force reported the movement of kamikaze drones in the direction towards Dnipro. There was also information that missiles were also flying to Dnipro.
A series of explosions rang out in Dnipro. Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia.
Later, local mass media reported that in Dnipro, as a result of shelling, a shopping center was damaged, and a fire broke out near a medical facility. Smoke was noticed in the city.
