Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3 morning: three killed, over 18 injured

At least 3 people were killed and more than 18 were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on the morning of July 3.

What is known about the Russian shelling of the Dnipro?

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported at 11:00 a.m. about three dead and at least 18 injured, who doctors are already treating.

Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl.

Due to the attack by drones and rockets, there were several explosions in Dnipro.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.

Explosions in the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Air Force reported the movement of kamikaze drones in the direction towards Dnipro. There was also information that missiles were also flying to Dnipro.

A series of explosions rang out in Dnipro. Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia.