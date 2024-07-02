Russia again strikes Nikopol: two women killed, nine injured
Ukraine
Russia again strikes Nikopol: two women killed, nine injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Two women were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol on July 2.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of two women and the wounding of nine residents of the city.
  • In recent days, the Russian army has been systematically shelling Nikopol, causing significant damage in the city: destruction of buildings, cars, housing and infrastructure.
  • Local residents fell victim to the merciless attacks, with women aged 61 and 86 killed and boys aged 9 and 17 injured.
  • The Russian army continues to bombard Nikopolshchyna, causing damage to infrastructure and residents, which leads to serious consequences for the city.

Russia shelled Nikopol

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, the Russian occupiers continue to attack Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two women, aged 61 and 86, died as a result of their shelling on July 2.

In addition to the two dead, nine were injured in the city. Among them are boys aged 9 and 17. Doctors help them.

There were several hits in Nikopol. Local homes, educational institutions, dispensaries, shops, beauty salons and cars were damaged.

The Russian army is shelling Nikopol disctrict every day, killing or injuring residents.

Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol region on June 23

Until late evening, the aggressor continued to hit the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

There was a lot of noise in Myrivska hromada — the power line was damaged there. But Nikopol himself got the most.

A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised. Moderate condition.

The enemy targeted the infrastructure of the city. In particular, he damaged 2 buildings of the medical facility. There is also destruction in the housing sector.

A private house, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were destroyed. 15 houses and 14 farm buildings were mutilated. A shop and two cars were damaged. Power lines and gas furnaces were affected.

