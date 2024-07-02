Russia again strikes Nikopol: two women killed, nine injured

Two women were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol on July 2.

Russia shelled Nikopol

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, the Russian occupiers continue to attack Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two women, aged 61 and 86, died as a result of their shelling on July 2.

In addition to the two dead, nine were injured in the city. Among them are boys aged 9 and 17. Doctors help them.

There were several hits in Nikopol. Local homes, educational institutions, dispensaries, shops, beauty salons and cars were damaged.

The Russian army is shelling Nikopol disctrict every day, killing or injuring residents.

Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol region on June 23

Until late evening, the aggressor continued to hit the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

There was a lot of noise in Myrivska hromada — the power line was damaged there. But Nikopol himself got the most.

A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised. Moderate condition.

The enemy targeted the infrastructure of the city. In particular, he damaged 2 buildings of the medical facility. There is also destruction in the housing sector.