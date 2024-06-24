Three civilians injured after Russian army's strike on Nikopol
Three civilians injured after Russian army's strike on Nikopol

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Читати українською

In Nikopol, on June 24, three people were injured in one day from Russian attacks. Russian troops continue shelling the city.

  • The Russian army shelled Nikopol, as a result of which three civilians were injured.
  • The shelling caused significant destruction in the city, severed power lines and damaged medical buildings.
  • Aggressive shelling by Russian troops resulted in casualties among residents and the destruction of the city's infrastructure.
  • The situation in Nikopol remains tense, rescue services are trying to provide assistance to the victims and restore the damaged infrastructure.

The Russian army is massively shelling Nikopol

The occupiers' attacks in Nikopol have already injured three civilians.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported about it.

Three victims of enemy attacks have already been reported in Nikopol today. A 62-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Moderate condition. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated on an outpatient basis.

On June 23, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol region

Until late evening, the aggressor continued to hit the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

There was a lot of noise in Myrivska hromada — the power line was damaged there. But Nikopol got the most.

A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized. Moderate condition.

The enemy targeted the city's infrastructure. In particular, he damaged two buildings of the medical institution. There is also destruction in the housing sector.

A private house, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were destroyed. 15 houses and 14 farm buildings were mutilated. A shop and two cars were damaged. Power lines and gas furnaces were affected.

