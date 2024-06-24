Three civilians injured after Russian army's strike on Nikopol

In Nikopol, on June 24, three people were injured in one day from Russian attacks. Russian troops continue shelling the city.

The Russian army is massively shelling Nikopol

The occupiers' attacks in Nikopol have already injured three civilians.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported about it.

Three victims of enemy attacks have already been reported in Nikopol today. A 62-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Moderate condition. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated on an outpatient basis. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

On June 23, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol region

Until late evening, the aggressor continued to hit the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

There was a lot of noise in Myrivska hromada — the power line was damaged there. But Nikopol got the most.

A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized. Moderate condition.

The enemy targeted the city's infrastructure. In particular, he damaged two buildings of the medical institution. There is also destruction in the housing sector.