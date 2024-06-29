Air defense forces shot down all the drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of June 29, air defense forces shot down 10 out of 10 Shahed attack drones used by the Russian invaders to attack Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian air defense forces involved fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW devices to combat the drones of the Russian Federation.
- 10 Russian drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.
- Russian aircraft struck the village of Tsirkuny, which caused the destruction of civilian infrastructure and injuries among the civilian population.
The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the successful work of the air defense system.
The Russian army struck the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. There are wounded in the settlement, their number is increasing.
In the next post, Synegubov specified that the number of wounded had increased to six.
All specialized services worked at the scene.
Later it became known that the number of wounded as a result of the Russian airstrike on Tsirkuny in the Kharkiv region increased to eight.
