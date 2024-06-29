Air defense forces shot down all the drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of June 29, air defense forces shot down 10 out of 10 Shahed attack drones used by the Russian invaders to attack Ukraine.

What is known about the work of air defense

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the successful work of the air defense system.

The enemy attacked with 10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (RF-ed) - the message says

All 10 drones were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force of the Armed Forces were involved in the combat work.

The Russian Air Force bombed Kharkiv Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles

The Russian army struck the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. There are wounded in the settlement, their number is increasing.

The occupiers hit Tsirkuny. There is damage to civil infrastructure. According to preliminary data, four were injured. The information is being clarified. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

In the next post, Synegubov specified that the number of wounded had increased to six.

The number of victims in Cirkuny has increased to six. The enemy struck with at least three anti-aircraft guns. There is a fire in a private house and an outbuilding. Two more hits — on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

All specialized services worked at the scene.

Later it became known that the number of wounded as a result of the Russian airstrike on Tsirkuny in the Kharkiv region increased to eight.