AFU eliminates record number of Russian artillery and air defence systems during June

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As of June 28, the Russian occupiers lost over 1,200 barrel artillery systems, which is the largest number during the entire period of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

  • The losses of the Russian army in military equipment increased more than 5 times compared to the previous year.
  • In June, the actions of the Armed Forces led to the destruction of 56 anti-aircraft defense systems and an increase in the rate of losses of artillery systems.
  • The armed forces of Ukraine are actively eliminating Russian military equipment, demonstrating successful defense and great efficiency in the fight against the invaders.
  • The General Staff reported significant losses of the Russian Federation during the day, including the downing of tanks, aircraft, missile systems and other military equipment.

Russia's army set a new "record" in losses of artillery and air defence systems

As Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the "Information Resistance" group, said, compared to 2022, Russian artillery losses in the first half of 2024 increased over fivefold.

As of June 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,239 barrel artillery systems of the Russians.

In addition, the rate of losses of air defence assets reached the second rate since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — 56.

The absolute record in June is unlikely to be broken — 73, but taking into account what systems are systematically carried out, this is a significant achievement. By the way, has anyone heard of the S-500 air defence system in Crimea? — concluded the expert.

What are the Russian losses in Ukraine per day

The General Staff noted that on June 28, the Armed Forces eliminated 1,170 Russians, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;

  • armoured personnel vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;

  • air defence equipment — 871 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 360 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;

  • special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.

