AFU eliminates record number of Russian artillery and air defence systems during June

As of June 28, the Russian occupiers lost over 1,200 barrel artillery systems, which is the largest number during the entire period of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The losses of the Russian army in military equipment increased more than 5 times compared to the previous year.
- In June, the actions of the Armed Forces led to the destruction of 56 anti-aircraft defense systems and an increase in the rate of losses of artillery systems.
- The armed forces of Ukraine are actively eliminating Russian military equipment, demonstrating successful defense and great efficiency in the fight against the invaders.
- The General Staff reported significant losses of the Russian Federation during the day, including the downing of tanks, aircraft, missile systems and other military equipment.
Russia's army set a new "record" in losses of artillery and air defence systems
As Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the "Information Resistance" group, said, compared to 2022, Russian artillery losses in the first half of 2024 increased over fivefold.
As of June 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,239 barrel artillery systems of the Russians.
In addition, the rate of losses of air defence assets reached the second rate since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — 56.
What are the Russian losses in Ukraine per day
The General Staff noted that on June 28, the Armed Forces eliminated 1,170 Russians, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;
MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 871 (+3) units;
aircraft — 360 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;
cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;
special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-