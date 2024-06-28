General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 24 tanks, 60 artillery systems in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Friday, June 28, amounted to 1,170 occupiers.

What is known about the Russian losses?

The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 540,490 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces shot down a plane, "minus" 60 artillery systems and 50 drones.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.28.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 540,490 (+1,170) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;

MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 871 (+3) units;

aircraft — 360 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;

cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;

special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.

One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel

Russian commanders are sending troops on "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. One of the brigades lost 95% of its personnel during such a "manoeuvre".

An agent from among the servicemen of the 38th Separated Mechanised Brigade (SMB) reported that the situation in the Zaporozhzhia region is extremely dire. In the area of hostilities near the village of Myrne, Russian commanders are sending their units on "meat" assaults," the report says. Share

During one of these assaults involving the 38th SMB, according to the partisans, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.

The agent emphasizes that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front.