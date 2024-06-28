General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 24 tanks, 60 artillery systems in 24 hrs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 24 tanks, 60 artillery systems in 24 hrs

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Friday, June 28, amounted to 1,170 occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces successfully destroyed more than 1,100 enemy soldiers, 24 tanks, 60 artillery systems and a Russian aircraft in 24 hours of combat.
  • The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion amount to 540,490 soldiers, more than 8,066 tanks and 14,423 artillery systems.
  • In the Zaporozhzhia direction, the losses of the Russian brigade amounted to 95% of the personnel during the "meat assaults". A large number of military personnel were killed during combat operations.
  • Guerrillas report a dire situation on the front near Myrny, where Russian commanders are ordering aggressive attacks with heavy military casualties.
  • Losses of the Russian Federation from the Armed Forces increased the effectiveness of Ukrainian defenders and gave hope for a successful and profitable way out of the conflict.

What is known about the Russian losses?

The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 540,490 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces shot down a plane, "minus" 60 artillery systems and 50 drones.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.28.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 540,490 (+1,170) persons were liquidated;

  • tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;

  • armoured fighting vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;

  • air defence equipment — 871 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 360 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;

  • special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.

One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel

Russian commanders are sending troops on "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. One of the brigades lost 95% of its personnel during such a "manoeuvre".

An agent from among the servicemen of the 38th Separated Mechanised Brigade (SMB) reported that the situation in the Zaporozhzhia region is extremely dire. In the area of hostilities near the village of Myrne, Russian commanders are sending their units on "meat" assaults," the report says.

One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel.

During one of these assaults involving the 38th SMB, according to the partisans, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.

The agent emphasizes that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia sends its soldiers in bike assaults due to vast weapons losses
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One of Russian army's brigades lost 95% of its personnel, ATESH reports
One of Russian army's brigades lost 95% of its personnel, ATESH reports
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to continue AFU recruits training in 2025
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?