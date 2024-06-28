Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Friday, June 28, amounted to 1,170 occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces successfully destroyed more than 1,100 enemy soldiers, 24 tanks, 60 artillery systems and a Russian aircraft in 24 hours of combat.
- The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion amount to 540,490 soldiers, more than 8,066 tanks and 14,423 artillery systems.
- In the Zaporozhzhia direction, the losses of the Russian brigade amounted to 95% of the personnel during the "meat assaults". A large number of military personnel were killed during combat operations.
- Guerrillas report a dire situation on the front near Myrny, where Russian commanders are ordering aggressive attacks with heavy military casualties.
- Losses of the Russian Federation from the Armed Forces increased the effectiveness of Ukrainian defenders and gave hope for a successful and profitable way out of the conflict.
What is known about the Russian losses?
The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 540,490 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces shot down a plane, "minus" 60 artillery systems and 50 drones.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.28.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 540,490 (+1,170) persons were liquidated;
tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;
MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 871 (+3) units;
aircraft — 360 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;
cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;
special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.
One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel
Russian commanders are sending troops on "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. One of the brigades lost 95% of its personnel during such a "manoeuvre".
During one of these assaults involving the 38th SMB, according to the partisans, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.
The agent emphasizes that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front.
