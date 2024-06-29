Watch: AFU eliminates Russian army's equipment and personnel in Zaporizhzhia direction

Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhzhia direction destroyed enemy equipment and personnel using FPV drones. They published the results of their work online.
Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhzhia direction destroyed Russian personnel and equipment
According to the Ukrainian defenders, before that, one of the occupiers, having become a victim of Russian propaganda, was afraid of a flock of birds flying over their positions.
Ukrainian troops are eliminating Russian equipment and personnel
Ukrainian Defence Forces also recently destroyed enemy equipment and weapons in the Sumy direction.
The day before, it was reported about the work of border guards in the Seversk direction. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy service members.
Also, Ukrainian border guards made two precise strikes on enemy dugouts in the Kharkiv direction, destroying the enemy personnel.
