Watch: AFU eliminates Russian army's equipment and personnel in Zaporizhzhia direction
AFU Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhzhia direction destroyed enemy equipment and personnel using FPV drones. They published the results of their work online.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders successfully used FPV drones to attack enemy equipment and personnel in the Zaporozhzhia direction.
  • As a result of drone strikes, the Russian army lost an armoured truck and several service members.
  • This operation is one of the numerous successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders on their borders.
  • Ukrainian troops actively demonstrate the absence of penetration of enemy forces into Ukraine's territory.
  • The destruction of equipment and personnel of the Russian Army in the Zaporizhzhia region confirms the effectiveness of the protective measures of the Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhzhia direction destroyed Russian personnel and equipment

Operators of FPV drones of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) attack the enemy base. As a result of well-aimed strikes, the Russians lose an armored truck and several personnel, the report says.

According to the Ukrainian defenders, before that, one of the occupiers, having become a victim of Russian propaganda, was afraid of a flock of birds flying over their positions.

Ukrainian troops are eliminating Russian equipment and personnel

Ukrainian Defence Forces also recently destroyed enemy equipment and weapons in the Sumy direction.

The day before, it was reported about the work of border guards in the Seversk direction. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy service members.

Also, Ukrainian border guards made two precise strikes on enemy dugouts in the Kharkiv direction, destroying the enemy personnel.

