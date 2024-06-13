For the first time in the history of the war, SOF operators hit the Russian digital radio relay station R-416GM.

What is known about AFU's destruction of the newest Russian communication station

As noted, the operators of the 3rd SOF regiment, while working on one of the operational lines, identified the Russian digital radio relay station (RRS) R-416GM.

On an enemy target, the special forces inflicted fire damage with one of the latest developments that entered service with the SOF.

As a result of a successful operation, the R-416GM station was damaged. Therefore, communication between the command post and units of the Russian army was broken, the SOF statement added. Share

The Russian army adopted this complex in 2018. The mobile station is designed to increase the efficiency of radio relay communication units in the field.

It should be noted that this R-416GM station was the first to be hit by the Ukrainian military during the war.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: