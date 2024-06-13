For the first time in the history of the war, SOF operators hit the Russian digital radio relay station R-416GM.
- The loss of the station disrupted communication between the command post and Russian army units.
- The review of the losses of the Russian forces during the day includes the destruction of tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft and other military equipment.
- The SOF actions testify to the high efficiency of the Ukrainian military in conducting combat operations.
As noted, the operators of the 3rd SOF regiment, while working on one of the operational lines, identified the Russian digital radio relay station (RRS) R-416GM.
On an enemy target, the special forces inflicted fire damage with one of the latest developments that entered service with the SOF.
The Russian army adopted this complex in 2018. The mobile station is designed to increase the efficiency of radio relay communication units in the field.
It should be noted that this R-416GM station was the first to be hit by the Ukrainian military during the war.
According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7928 (+17) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,208 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 13,770 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1099 units;
air defence systems — 846 (+2) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,075 (+33) units;
cruise missiles — 2,285 (+5) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,794 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2294 (+4) units.
