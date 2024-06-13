The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 522,810 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian military liquidates Russian soldiers and destroys equipment, including 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems.
- Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine amounted to more than 500,000 soldiers, which indicates significant losses of the enemy's fortifications.
- Russian dictator Putin roughly names the number of losses of Ukrainian-speaking troops, but the analysis shows much higher figures.
- Data from the General Staff of Ukraine confirm significant losses on the enemy front and indicate the duration and intensity of hostilities.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 980 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7928 (+17) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,208 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 13,770 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1099 units;
air defence equipment — 846 (+2) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,075 (+33) units;
cruise missiles — 2,285 (+5) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,794 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2294 (+4) units.
Putin casually talked about Russia's losses
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russian forces are losing an estimated 20,000 lives a month in Ukraine. This figure is roughly equal to or slightly lower than the number of new military personnel that Russia generates each month.
Military analysts write that Putin has estimated that roughly 5,000 Russian servicemen are killed in combat in Ukraine each month, meaning that roughly 15,000 Russian servicemen are wounded, based on a standard three-to-one wounded-to-kill ratio.
ISW cannot confirm the casualty figure announced by Putin, but this figure coincides with the lower limit of Ukrainian reports of Russian casualties.
The commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said on May 2 that Russian troops are losing 25,000 to 30,000 killed and wounded every month.
