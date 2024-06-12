AFU regained part of its lost positions near Kharkiv

Ukraine's defence forces regained lost positions in the direction of Lyptsi in the north of the Kharkiv region, where Russia tried to develop a new large-scale offensive.

What is known about the battles in the Kharkiv region

Geolocation footage released on June 10 shows that Ukrainian forces have regained positions along the O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv road southeast of Hlyboki. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Russian military bloggers also reported on the counterattack of the Armed Forces.

Russian and Ukrainian sources also reported on the continuation of hostilities in Vovchansk, in particular in the area of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and near Tykhe and Vovchansk Khutori (both east of Vovchansk).

AFU regained part of the lost positions near Kharkiv

Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region

In May, the Russian army launched an offensive operation in the Kharkiv region. Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border from the territory of the Belgorod region in the direction of the city of Vovchansk, as well as in the direction of Kharkiv. However, the Russian troops did not manage to advance further than 7-8 kilometers.

The Russian plan to capture Vovchansk also failed, although the invaders managed to enter the city. Currently, fierce fighting is taking place in the border town, but most of it is under the control of the Ukrainian army.