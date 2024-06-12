AFU regained part of its lost positions near Kharkiv

Ukraine's defence forces regained lost positions in the direction of Lyptsi in the north of the Kharkiv region, where Russia tried to develop a new large-scale offensive.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained lost positions in the direction of Lyptsi in the north of the Kharkiv region as a result of a large-scale Russian offensive.
- Fighting in the Kharkiv region continues, and Russian sources have confirmed information about a counterattack by Ukrainian forces.
- The Russian army tried to advance in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv but failed to make a significant advance.
- The Ukrainian army holds positions around Vovchansk and successfully operates in the Kharkiv region, preventing an enemy offensive.
- The hostilities are ongoing, but information about restoring control over strategic objects and areas near Kharkiv is essential.
What is known about the battles in the Kharkiv region
Geolocation footage released on June 10 shows that Ukrainian forces have regained positions along the O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv road southeast of Hlyboki. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Russian military bloggers also reported on the counterattack of the Armed Forces.
Russian and Ukrainian sources also reported on the continuation of hostilities in Vovchansk, in particular in the area of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and near Tykhe and Vovchansk Khutori (both east of Vovchansk).
Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region
In May, the Russian army launched an offensive operation in the Kharkiv region. Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border from the territory of the Belgorod region in the direction of the city of Vovchansk, as well as in the direction of Kharkiv. However, the Russian troops did not manage to advance further than 7-8 kilometers.
The Russian plan to capture Vovchansk also failed, although the invaders managed to enter the city. Currently, fierce fighting is taking place in the border town, but most of it is under the control of the Ukrainian army.
