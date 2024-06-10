AFU officer says Russians placing Chechen mercenaries units on border with Kharkiv region

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has placed blocking units of Chechen mercenaries, the so-called "Kadyroivtsy", in the Kharkiv region.

Why did the Russian occupiers transfer the Kadyrivians to the border with the Kharkiv region

Voloshyn noted that Chechen mercenaries should prevent Russian invaders from retreating from Kharkiv Oblast to the territory of the aggressor country.

There is information that they will deploy these units to support the regrouping of their forces. The enemy adheres to the tactics of deploying blocking units, from among the personnel of this "Akhmat" unit. Of course, they will be placed somewhere on the borders or near the borders with the north of the Kharkiv region. After all, the enemy army there suffered losses and was defeated, therefore, in support of its actions, the enemy is forced to maneuver reserves, move units in the area of the line of our state border and replenish its forces and means at the expense of reserves from the airborne forces of the Russian Federation and also the 11th and 44th Russian army corps, explains Voloshyn.

What is happening at the front now

Ukrainian analysts and the military point out that the statements of the occupation army of the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region are untrue.

Ryzhivka is among those settlements where enemy sabotage groups often break through and, it seems quite likely, that Kadyrov's mercenaries also acted as a sabotage group, although it is difficult to establish exactly whether it really happened yesterday or much earlier, DeepState analysts emphasise.

The head of the Bilopollia community, Yuriy Zharko, notes that the video of Chechen mercenaries allegedly capturing Ryzhivka is fake and that there are no Russian occupiers in the settlement.

The Russian occupiers filmed this video in some temporary settlement, probably adjacent to Ryzhivka Tyotkino in the Kursk region. They passed it off as the alleged beginning of the offensive in the Sumy region.

The obvious purpose of spreading such a message on the part of the Russians was to sow panic among Ukrainians due to the prospect of opening another direction on the front.

In the Kharkiv region, the key hostilities areas remain the Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts.

Defence forces control 70% of the city — that is, the zone of control of Ukrainian troops has increased because, at the height of the offensive, it was about 60%.

However, active fighting continues in Vovchansk itself and the situation is dynamic, which is why there were no changes on the map of hostilities during the week.

In the Kupian direction, the main fighting areas are the villages of Ivanivka and Berestove.

During the past week, the Russians were able to advance in the Ivanovka area in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka.

As a result of the enemy attack, Ivanivka was occupied.

The Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most difficult on the front line. Last week's main points of hostilities were the districts of the villages of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Yasnobrodivka.