According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has placed blocking units of Chechen mercenaries, the so-called "Kadyroivtsy", in the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- The placement of Chechen mercenaries on the border with the Kharkiv region is carried out to prevent the retreat of the Russian occupiers.
- The statements of the occupying army of the Russian Federation about the capture of settlements in the Sumy region do not correspond to reality - fake information to sow panic.
- Fighting in the Kharkiv region is active in the districts of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, where the situation remains unchanged.
- In the Kupiansk direction, enemy attacks in the villages of Ivanovka and Berestove led to the occupation of Ivanovka.
- The Pokrovsky direction remains difficult: the districts of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka and others are points of active hostilities.
Why did the Russian occupiers transfer the Kadyrivians to the border with the Kharkiv region
Voloshyn noted that Chechen mercenaries should prevent Russian invaders from retreating from Kharkiv Oblast to the territory of the aggressor country.
What is happening at the front now
Ukrainian analysts and the military point out that the statements of the occupation army of the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region are untrue.
The head of the Bilopollia community, Yuriy Zharko, notes that the video of Chechen mercenaries allegedly capturing Ryzhivka is fake and that there are no Russian occupiers in the settlement.
The Russian occupiers filmed this video in some temporary settlement, probably adjacent to Ryzhivka Tyotkino in the Kursk region. They passed it off as the alleged beginning of the offensive in the Sumy region.
The obvious purpose of spreading such a message on the part of the Russians was to sow panic among Ukrainians due to the prospect of opening another direction on the front.
In the Kharkiv region, the key hostilities areas remain the Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts.
Defence forces control 70% of the city — that is, the zone of control of Ukrainian troops has increased because, at the height of the offensive, it was about 60%.
However, active fighting continues in Vovchansk itself and the situation is dynamic, which is why there were no changes on the map of hostilities during the week.
In the Kupian direction, the main fighting areas are the villages of Ivanivka and Berestove.
During the past week, the Russians were able to advance in the Ivanovka area in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka.
As a result of the enemy attack, Ivanivka was occupied.
The Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most difficult on the front line. Last week's main points of hostilities were the districts of the villages of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Yasnobrodivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-