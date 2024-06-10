Ukraine to receive a boost by US aid for new offensive, GOP senator Graham says

Thanks to the help from the USA, the Armed Forces will be able to regain their military momentum on the battlefield this summer and go on the offensive.

The American senator announced the deadline for the next counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Washington did not provide weapons to Ukraine at an early stage to deter Russian aggression.

However, now that the Ukrainian military is receiving help from American allies, there is a chance to "restart" this war.

I think the summer Ukraine will regain military momentum, Graham added. Share

The senator believes that Ukraine will regain its military momentum this summer. To this end, Ukraine must mobilise the support of its Western allies.

Either we're going to help Ukraine, or we're not. It’s now time to give them the F-16s and let them fly the planes and long-range artillery to hit targets inside of Russia. Lindsay Graham US Senator

The senator said that Putin's assets should be pursued worldwide.

Take the money from the sovereign wealth funds of Russia and give it to Ukraine. There’s $300 billion sitting in Europe, from Russia. And sovereign wealth assets that we should seize and give to Ukraine, said Senator Lindsey Graham. Share

What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine

Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million, for which Zelensky thanked him. CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand reported this.

The new aid package from the US includes:

ammunition for HIMARS reactive artillery systems;

mortar systems and artillery shells;

missiles for HAWK air defence systems;

anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

155-mm calibre howitzers;

armoured vehicles;

patrol boats;

explosives and additional spare parts.