Ukraine to receive a boost by US aid for new offensive, GOP senator Graham says

Thanks to the help from the USA, the Armed Forces will be able to regain their military momentum on the battlefield this summer and go on the offensive.
Points of attention
- Senator Lindsey Graham calls for Western allies to mobilise support for Ukraine and provide it with more military aid, including F-16 fighter jets.
- The new $225 million aid package from the US includes various weapons and equipment that Ukraine can use for defence and counteroffensive, including against threats inside Russia.
- A US senator believes that it is necessary to pursue Putin's assets and confiscate them for transfer to Ukraine to support the deterrence of Russian aggression.
- Aid from the US will allow Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities and fight threats more effectively, mainly to protect the city of Kharkiv.
The American senator announced the deadline for the next counteroffensive of the Armed Forces
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Washington did not provide weapons to Ukraine at an early stage to deter Russian aggression.
However, now that the Ukrainian military is receiving help from American allies, there is a chance to "restart" this war.
The senator believes that Ukraine will regain its military momentum this summer. To this end, Ukraine must mobilise the support of its Western allies.
The senator said that Putin's assets should be pursued worldwide.
What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine
Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million, for which Zelensky thanked him. CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand reported this.
The new aid package from the US includes:
ammunition for HIMARS reactive artillery systems;
mortar systems and artillery shells;
missiles for HAWK air defence systems;
anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
155-mm calibre howitzers;
armoured vehicles;
patrol boats;
explosives and additional spare parts.
By the way, before this, the Associated Press wrote that the Ukrainian army would be able to use weapons from the new package, particularly to launch strikes against "threats inside Russia, to protect the city of Kharkiv.
