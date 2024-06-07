Top Ukraine's general names AFU's transformation into hi-tech army is one of his primary goals
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrskyi
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, one of his key strategic tasks is the transformation of the Ukrainian army into a high-tech army.

Points of attention

  • The main task of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is to transform the Ukrainian army into a high-tech army.
  • Developing unmanned systems in the Armed Forces includes improving logistics, training personnel and removing bureaucratic barriers.
  • Ukrainian soldiers should be maximally equipped with technologies to effectively use unmanned systems.
  • Syrskyi emphasised the importance of continuously improving the Unmanned Systems Forces during new challenges and realities.

AFU must improve itself amid modern challenges

Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasised that Ukrainian soldiers should be equipped with the most technologies in order not only to destroy the enemy's forces effectively but also to protect their own lives.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief convened a working group meeting on unmanned systems to realise this goal.

Together with his team, Oleksandr Syrskyi defined the priorities for developing land, sea and air unmanned systems and outlined critical tasks at all levels.

The field commanders you know by the callsigns Veres, Magyar and Achilles have unique combat experience in deploying, supplying and debugging unmanned systems. It is critical to have a common understanding of these technologies' future development and be aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

AFU Commander-in-Chief

He also noted that not only Ukrainians but the whole world saw the impressive results of unmanned systems and teams' work, particularly during the battles in the Kharkiv region.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that it was Ukrainian naval drones that "displaced the enemy from the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea."

Syrskyi announced new tasks for his team

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasised, as of today it is extremely important to improve:

  • logistics,

  • supply chains,

  • workshop activities,

  • communication organisation,

  • personnel training,

  • recruiting capable crews into unmanned units,

  • research and experimental work,

  • removing bureaucratic barriers, in particular when it comes to writing off lost drones.

Syrskyi also noted that the Unmanned Systems Forces are a type of military that must constantly improve in the face of new challenges and realities.

I plan to regularly hold such meetings. We will be flexible, dynamic and proactive. Only in this way will we be able to build the army of the future, he concluded.

