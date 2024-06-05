Russia actively concentrating its forces in four directions, AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says

The situation on the front line remains difficult. The Russians concentrate their primary efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv directions.

How is the situation developing in the Kharkiv direction?

Syrskyi said that he worked in the area of active hostilities on the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions of the Eastern Front. According to him, the enemy is currently focused on five directions. In addition, the Russians are conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar to capture and take control of these two settlements.

In other directions, the Russians are trying to carry out an offensive to stretch the active front line. In addition, the occupiers are trying to bind our troops and prevent their transfer to other areas of hostilities.

In general, the situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of hostilities and the widespread use of armored vehicles by the enemy, as well as the use of a significant number of glide bombs, — said Sirskyi.

According to him, the enemy is concentrating its primary efforts in Kharkiv and trying to advance toward Hlyboke—Lyptsi. Still, it is suffering significant losses and is not succeeding.

However, currently the main task of the Armed Forces at this stage is to restrain the enemy, inflict maximum losses on him and gradually move forward to liberate our territories.

In addition, the situation in the Kupiansk region remains difficult. The enemy is trying to penetrate the Ukrainian troops' defence from two directions.

In this direction, the task of the Armed Forces is to stop the enemy and force him to go on the defensive.

My task is to provide this direction with a sufficient amount of ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will allow us to significantly strengthen the defense. Despite the complexity of the situation, we have chances to change it in our favor, and the defense forces are doing everything possible to do this. Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-chief

He also noted the practical work of most commanders and staff, who own the current battle situation, use all weapons, including strike drones.

Actual situation at the front

Earlier, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War said that the Russians had recently been able to advance near Vovchansk, but their offensive operations there had slowed down.

According to the General Staff, 54 combat clashes had been recorded since the beginning of the day, as of 14:00 on Wednesday, June 5. The enemy's most significant activity is in the Pokrovsk direction and the Kharkiv region.