Will AFU strikes by Western weapons into Russia be able to stop enemy in the Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military struck the Russian S-300 missile system located in the territory of the Belgorod region. However, as a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Franz-Stefan Gady, said in a CNN commentary, strikes by Western missiles will allow Ukraine to "hit some Russian bases, supply warehouses, command and control centres." Still, the situation in the Kharkiv region will significantly be greatly affected.

This will not stop, but will only complicate the military actions of the occupiers on the territory of the Kharkiv region, said Gadi. Share

At the same time, British Chatham House consultant Mathieu Bouleg said that the policy change "in itself will not change the rules of the game. It is only an addition and an additional incentive for the protection of Ukraine."

As you know, the attack on the S-300 took place just a few days after US President Joe permitted Ukraine to carry out limited strikes using American weapons on Russian territory around Kharkiv. Instead, Ukraine can only use shorter-range missiles, known as GMLRS, with a range of about 70 kilometres.

Strike on Russian S-300/400 near Belgorod

As UNIAN wrote, on June 3, the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv Region began using Western weapons against the enemy on the territory of the Russian Federation. The commander of the company of attack unmanned aircraft complexes "Achilles," Yury Fedorenko, said that this "is already bearing its first fruits."

On the same day, Russian Telegram channels began to spread information that the Ukrainian military hit the S-300/400 air defense system in the Belgorod region, which resulted in the destruction of several pieces of equipment.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the permission of the US to strike the territory of the Russian Federation with Himars is insufficient because it will not allow Ukraine to strike Russian airfields from where shelling is carried out on peaceful Ukrainian cities.