Latvia supports AFU strikes by Western weapons on Russia

Latvia believes that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russia's territory

As Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava noted, each Ukrainian partner that provides arms to Kyiv has its own national interests and considerations.

As Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava noted, each Ukrainian partner that provides arms to Kyiv has its own national interests and considerations.

We believe that this is a legitimate goal, our minister made it clear. There are national interests of the USA and other countries that supply major weapons systems, they have their own national considerations. As for us, we fully understand everything. I mean, legitimate military targets are legitimate military targets, Ilgvars Kļava said.

Ilgvars Kļava noted that Latvia has not seen Ukraine deliberately attack civilian housing, houses or anything like that in Russia, as the Russians intentionally do in Kharkiv, Odesa, and everywhere throughout Ukraine.

Therefore, to tell Ukraine: no, no, don't do this, it's bad, don't attack this, or don't attack that... A military goal is a military goal. If the country of Russia is in a state of war with the country of Ukraine, then if it is a legitimate military goal, it can be hit, the ambassador added.

Ukraine gets the right to strike Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS

Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.

The given permission does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reported referring to unnamed US officials.

The publication noted that to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems