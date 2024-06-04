Latvia supports AFU strikes by Western weapons on Russia

Latvia is not opposed to Ukraine using Latvian weapons to damage military targets of the enemy on Russian territory.
Latvia believes that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russia's territory
As Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava noted, each Ukrainian partner that provides arms to Kyiv has its own national interests and considerations.
Ilgvars Kļava noted that Latvia has not seen Ukraine deliberately attack civilian housing, houses or anything like that in Russia, as the Russians intentionally do in Kharkiv, Odesa, and everywhere throughout Ukraine.
Ukraine gets the right to strike Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS
Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.
The given permission does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.
The Wall Street Journal reported referring to unnamed US officials.
The publication noted that to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems
At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.
