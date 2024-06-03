Netherlands allows Ukraine to use F-16s to strike on Russia
Source:  Politico

The Netherlands will transfer 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which can be used to strike targets on Russia's territory.

Ukraine will be able to use F-16 fighter jets for strikes on Russian territory

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands would not impose restrictions, as in the case of Belgium, where Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Kyiv against flying the F-16 fighter jets it will receive from his country in Russian airspace.

There is no limit in the Belgian style. We apply the same principle that we have applied to every other supply of forces and assets, namely: as soon as we transfer them to Ukraine, they can use them, Ollongren said.

She added that Amsterdam only asks Ukraine to comply with international law and the right to self-defense, as stated in the UN Charter, "which means that they will use it to destroy military targets that they need for self-defense."

AFU is already attacking Russian territory with HIMARS

The Ukrainian military began attacking the targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of the aggressor country with HIMARS surface-to-air missiles immediately after receiving permission from the United States.

Forbes journalists note that Ukraine receives high-precision munitions, aviation glide bombs, Harpoon cruise missiles, M30/31 missiles for MLRS and operational-tactical missile systems from the USA.

In particular, after receiving permission from the US, the Ukrainian military aimed the HIMARS surface-to-air missile at the Russian Belgorod area.

This is a welcome step that will now allow us to better protect Ukraine and Ukrainians from Russian terror and attempts to start a war, the US president said on the eve of the first similar attack.

