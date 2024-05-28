Ukraine to receive 30 F-16 fighters from Belgium

Belgium to transfer 30 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Khaja Lahbib, noted that the first fighter jets should be delivered to Ukraine "by the end of the year".

According to her, this commitment will be formalized in the agreement on security guarantees, which Ukraine and Belgium will sign today.

The Belgian Ministry of Defence will also transfer ammunition from its stockpiles to equip the F-16 for Ukraine.

According to the minister, this support of Kyiv is necessary in order to stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is determined, according to her, to move the borders of European countries and ensure the security of Belgium.

F-16 for Ukraine

Last year, Ukraine and its allies created an aviation coalition with the aim of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. The transfer of aircraft will take place gradually. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in total, Ukraine needs more than 100 aircraft to achieve parity of forces in the air.

Recently, the first group of Ukrainian pilots completed their training in Arizona. Now they are going to Europe to continue their studies.