F-16s to strengthen Ukrainian Air Force capabilities, US retired general says

According to US Army Reserve Lieutenant General David Deptula, the more F-16 fighter jets Ukraine receives from Western partners, the more it will strengthen the potential of the Armed Forces Air Force.
How the F-16 will affect the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine
The American general emphasised that currently, Ukraine needs to produce the maximum number of drones for effective use at the front.
What is known about the effectiveness of the Air Force in the war against the Russian army
Deptula noted that the aviation of the Ukrainian military is very effective in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
He noted that joint military operations involving intelligence, special services, and the Defence Forces can achieve a significant effect.
Deptula added that high efficiency will also be ensured by appointing separate advisers from the Air Force, Navy, cyber units and special operations forces and uniting them all in the Armed Forces General Staff.
According to his conviction, such a united department will significantly increase the efficiency of aviation use.
According to the general, the more often the Ukrainian military will attack Russian airfields, command and control centres, communications, fuel, electricity generating facilities and other critical facilities for the Russian Federation, the greater the probability that Ukraine will achieve its goals.