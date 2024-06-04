Scholz says strikes on Russia by AFU with German weapons don't lead to escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised that Ukraine's permission to use German weapons against Russia won't escalate the conflict, as it is a question of self-defence.
Points of attention
- Allowing Ukraine to use weapons transferred by Germany against Russia is only an opportunity for self-defence and the protection of large cities.
- The German Minister of Defence explained Berlin's decision as a strategic adjustment to the growing conflict.
- The Chancellor of Germany emphasises caution and notes that this decision will not cause an escalation of the conflict.
Permission to strike the Russian Federation with German weapons will not be an escalation
He added that caution is needed in this case. According to Scholz, German citizens can rely on this.
Ukraine gets permission to strike Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS
Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.
The permission does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.
The Wall Street Journal reported it regarding the unnamed US officials.
The publication noted that to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems
At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius previously explained Berlin's decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military facilities in Russia as a "strategic adjustment to the changing situation."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-