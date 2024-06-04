Scholz says strikes on Russia by AFU with German weapons don't lead to escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised that Ukraine's permission to use German weapons against Russia won't escalate the conflict, as it is a question of self-defence.

Permission to strike the Russian Federation with German weapons will not be an escalation

We are sure this will not contribute to escalation, because - as the American president [Joe Biden] also said - it is only about the possibility of protecting a large city such as Kharkiv. And I think everyone understands that it should be possible. It has always been possible under international law. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

He added that caution is needed in this case. According to Scholz, German citizens can rely on this.

I will not allow any pressure to convince me to make a wrong and untimely decision, - assured the politician. Share

Ukraine gets permission to strike Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS

The Wall Street Journal reported it regarding the unnamed US officials.

The publication noted that to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems

At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius previously explained Berlin's decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military facilities in Russia as a "strategic adjustment to the changing situation."