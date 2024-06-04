US prepares to allow broader use to AFU of its weapons for strikes on Russia

The White House does not rule out that in the future the USA may extend the permission to use weapons for Ukraine.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby declined to provide details on the possible extension of the authorisation, saying he did not want to preempt "decisions that have not yet been made."

However, Kirby noted that at every step of the war, as the situation on the battlefield changed, the US authorities developed and changed their support for Ukraine.

As you know, at every step of this war, as the war changed, the conditions on the battlefield changed, and we developed and changed our support for Ukraine. And I wouldn't expect the current general approach to change in the coming weeks or months. Let's see how the situation will develop and what Ukrainians will need. John Kirby Advisor on communications in the field of national security of the White House

The White House official noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to receive more funds and have greater opportunities to use them because his country continues to be under constant attack.

We will continue to have these conversations with Ukrainians. Of course we will. And whether this will lead to additional changes in policy, I cannot say at this time. But we will not turn away from the needs of Ukraine. And we will continue to try to develop our support, depending on the development of the situation on the battlefield, noted Kirby.

Ukraine was allowed to strike AFU on Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS

Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.

The permission does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reported regarding unnamed US officials.

The publication noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces could use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems, and other artillery systems to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.