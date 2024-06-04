US prepares to allow broader use to AFU of its weapons for strikes on Russia

The White House does not rule out that in the future the USA may extend the permission to use weapons for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The White House is considering the possibility of expanding the permission to use weapons for strikes against Russia in favour of Ukraine.
- Changes in US policy may allow using HIMARS and other systems for defence in the Kharkiv region.
- It is worth noting that this permission does not apply to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles used for strikes on Russia.
- The White House plans to continue to develop support for Ukraine depending on the battlefield situation and the country's needs.
- Updates in US policy may give Ukraine more options to defend against Russian aggression and support defensive measures.
The White House may expand the permission to use US weapons
White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby declined to provide details on the possible extension of the authorisation, saying he did not want to preempt "decisions that have not yet been made."
However, Kirby noted that at every step of the war, as the situation on the battlefield changed, the US authorities developed and changed their support for Ukraine.
The White House official noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to receive more funds and have greater opportunities to use them because his country continues to be under constant attack.
Ukraine was allowed to strike AFU on Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS
Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.
The permission does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.
The Wall Street Journal reported regarding unnamed US officials.
The publication noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces could use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems, and other artillery systems to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.
At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.
