Ukrainian border guards eliminated Russian occupiers in Kharkiv direction — video

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction. They published the results of their work online.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.
- During the operation, 1,290 Russian invaders and a large amount of equipment were eliminated during the day.
- The FPV drone helped in the precise positioning of the Russian invaders for further defeat by the Ukrainian defenders.
What is known about the successful operation of the border guards in the Kharkiv direction
It is noted that the video shows the work of border guards of the Steel Border.
Ukrainian defenders aimed an FPV drone at the building with the Russian occupiers.
The Defence Forces destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 65 artillery systems
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,290 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 7794 (+15) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,020 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 13,345 (+65) units;
MLRS — 1092 (+2) units;
air defence systems — 827 (+3) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,766 (+27) units;
cruise missiles — 2,268 units;
warships/boats — 27 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,228 (+69) units;
special equipment — 2211 (+12) units.
