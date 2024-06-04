Ukraine's NSDC chief reveals worst possible scenario for Kharkiv

According to the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko, in the worst case scenario, the occupation army of the Russian Federation will try to do to Kharkiv what it did to the Syrian city of Aleppo in 2016.
Points of attention
- In the worst-case scenario, the Russian Federation will try to do the same to Kharkiv as it did to Aleppo in 2016.
- Ukraine's use of Western weapons can help protect Kharkiv from invaders' attacks.
- The situation in Kharkiv is tense, and risks for the city may remain after the war's end.
- The withdrawal of Russian troops from the border can reduce the level of terror in the border strip.
- Ukraine's obtaining permission to use long-range missiles up to 300 km can solve the issue of impact on critical objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Can the Russian army turn Kharkiv into Aleppo?
The Secretary of the National Security Council noted that in the Syrian Aleppo, the criminal army destroyed critical infrastructure, in particular, the power grid and water supply, as a result of aerial bombardments.
Schools and hospitals were destroyed. As a result of the attacks of the Russian army, the city's population decreased to a third of its pre-war level.
How will permission for Ukraine to hit Russia's territory with Western weapons affect the situation in Kharkiv and the region
According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko on the national newscast, the Western allies allowed Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation for three reasons.
According to him, the decision of the partners will allow Ukraine to protect Kharkiv from the constant attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
According to him, currently, the Ukrainian military does not have the opportunity to strike at key airfields on the territory of the aggressor country. However, this issue is being resolved.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-