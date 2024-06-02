Ukraine uses drones for mining border with Russia in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military uses drones to mine border areas in the Kharkiv region and prevent the transfer of forces by the Russian occupation army.

How the Armed Forces use drones to mine border areas in Kharkiv region

According to Paul Ronzheimer, deputy editor-in-chief of the publication, who visited the positions of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region, a kilometre from the Russian border, the occupation army of the Russian Federation recently crossed the border and launched an offensive in two directions.

To prevent further breakthroughs, the Ukrainian military mines roads and crossings near the state border, scattering mines with the help of drones.

According to the journalist, the fighters of the 92nd brigade are hiding in a bunker, from where they come out only for a few minutes at night to launch drones.

A few weeks ago, they were transferred here from Donbas. The Russian Armed Forces do not know about this position, but they monitor the border area. Therefore, any fire or light can betray Ukrainians. The BILD group hastily left the position at night because a Russian drone approached it. The next day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent Ronzheimer footage of Russian equipment that blew up on mines planted at night, the publication says. Share

What the General Staff says about the situation at the front

According to updated information in the summary of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers has increased to 39.

The enemy occupiers are most actively trying to attack in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk.

Currently, 10 enemy attacks are being repulsed.

An attempted attack by Russian invaders in the village of Starytsa in the Kharkiv region was repelled.

In the Kupyansk region, the enemy is carrying out attacks near Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. Four enemy attacks were recorded here, and fighting continues near Nevske.

Fighting continues near Rozdolivka and Vyymka. In total, the Russian invaders carried out six attacks here.

In the Pokrovsk region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried 13 times to improve their tactical position.

The Ukrainian military in this area has already repelled seven enemy attacks.

At the moment, the hottest place is the village of Sokil in the Donetsk region, where fighting continues in three locations.

In addition, the repulse of enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka continues.

Five attacks by Russian invaders in the direction of Kurakhove were repelled. The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka region.

Two enemy attacks were repulsed in the Staromayorske district.