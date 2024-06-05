M2 Bradley used by AFU became biggest problem for Russia's army

According to the information of the General Staff, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has already lost more than 15,000 units of armored vehicles in the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine. Because of this, the Russian occupiers are forced to use increasingly outdated equipment.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces used more modern equipment, which led to the Russian army losing more than 15,000 units of armoured vehicles since the beginning of the war.
- The Bradley is often superior to the occupiers' obsolete equipment, particularly the light-armoured MT-LB tractors.
- The use of Bradley gives the Armed Forces a tangible advantage in battles at the front and contributes to the destruction of Russian equipment.
- Information about the victorious battles of Ukrainian Bradley draws attention to the need to expand supplies of this equipment to Ukraine.
- Battle results and the analysis of video materials confirm the role and effectiveness of the Bradley in the Ukrainian army.
What is known about the confrontation between Western equipment in AFU and outdated equipment of the Russian army
The publication emphasizes that the Ukrainian military lost much less military equipment at the front than the Russian occupiers.
In addition, the Ukrainian military continues to receive new batches of armoured vehicles from Western partners.
This situation gives the Armed Forces a significant advantage over the Russian occupiers in using armored vehicles at the front.
How AFU destroys the obsolete equipment of the Russian occupying army with M2 Bradley
The authors of the publication refer to videos published online that demonstrate the Ukrainian military's superiority in using more modern armoured vehicles on the battlefield.
Thus, the M2 Bradley APV received by Ukraine from the USA can easily destroy Russian MT-LBs - lightly armoured tractors that the Russian occupiers use instead of armoured personnel carriers.
M2 Bradley shows how it's done.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 2, 2024
📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/sjviFSUXdt
At the same time, the 34-ton M-2 Bradley was created specifically to participate in direct combat.
It is armed with a rapid-firing 25 mm autocannon and has effective armour.
The authors of the material analysed several videos published on the network in which Ukrainian Bradleys destroy enemy MT-LB and BTR-82 wheeled armoured personnel carriers.
In this regard, the publication's journalists conclude that even quite old versions of the Bradley give the AFU a tangible advantage in certain areas of the front.