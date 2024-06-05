M2 Bradley used by AFU became biggest problem for Russia's army

According to the information of the General Staff, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has already lost more than 15,000 units of armored vehicles in the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine. Because of this, the Russian occupiers are forced to use increasingly outdated equipment.

What is known about the confrontation between Western equipment in AFU and outdated equipment of the Russian army

The publication emphasizes that the Ukrainian military lost much less military equipment at the front than the Russian occupiers.

In addition, the Ukrainian military continues to receive new batches of armoured vehicles from Western partners.

This situation gives the Armed Forces a significant advantage over the Russian occupiers in using armored vehicles at the front.

When Ukrainian and Russian equipment meet, the Russians are beaten - a lot, - it is noted in the material of the publication.

How AFU destroys the obsolete equipment of the Russian occupying army with M2 Bradley

The authors of the publication refer to videos published online that demonstrate the Ukrainian military's superiority in using more modern armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

Thus, the M2 Bradley APV received by Ukraine from the USA can easily destroy Russian MT-LBs - lightly armoured tractors that the Russian occupiers use instead of armoured personnel carriers.

This is an unfair competition. The 13-ton MT-LB was designed as a support vehicle. It was never intended to deliver troops directly into battle. But after the loss of thousands of heavier infantry fighting vehicles, the Russians had no choice but to send tracked tractors to frontline service as armored personnel carriers, the authors of the material note.

M2 Bradley shows how it’s done.



📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/sjviFSUXdt — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 2, 2024

At the same time, the 34-ton M-2 Bradley was created specifically to participate in direct combat.

It is armed with a rapid-firing 25 mm autocannon and has effective armour.

The authors of the material analysed several videos published on the network in which Ukrainian Bradleys destroy enemy MT-LB and BTR-82 wheeled armoured personnel carriers.

In this regard, the publication's journalists conclude that even quite old versions of the Bradley give the AFU a tangible advantage in certain areas of the front.