Russian propaganda spreading fake about Syrskyi's resignation

The information from Russian propaganda channels that has been spread in the Ukrainian information space that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has allegedly resigned is yet another fake.

CCD debunks the fake about Syrskyi's resignation

Reports of the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi are disinformation from the Russian side.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

In particular, a fake "news" is being spread that Syrskyi sent his resignation letter to the President of Ukraine using the special mail of the General Staff.

The Centre has checked this information. It is not true! The enemy is interested in spreading such fakes to destabilise the situation among the military and sow panic among the population.

Fake about Umerov's resignation: what is known

The information about the alleged resignation of Rustem Umerov from the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine and his appointment as Minister of Infrastructure instead of Oleksandr Kubrakov is fake.

This was announced by the CCD at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Centre has verified the information with the relevant agencies and notes that this information is not true. Share

The Centre emphasises that it is important to work very carefully with information related to the Defence Forces, as the security of the state depends on it.