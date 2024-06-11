Ukraine's border guards destroyed Russian 'Murom' system in Kharkiv region — video

Fighters of the "Stalevyy Kordon" ['Steel Border' — Ed.] brigade hit the Russian long-range visual surveillance system "Murom" in the Kharkiv direction with a kamikaze drone.
Border guards struck the "eyes" of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region
It is reported that the Russians monitored the movement of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with the help of such a camera.
Border guards inflicted losses on the Russian army in the Serebryansk forest in the Luhansk region
Border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebriansk Forest. The defenders showed a spectacular video of combat work.
The footage published on the Internet shows the work of soldiers of the Luhansk border detachment of the "Pomsta" brigade. The soldiers attacked the occupiers' shelters and warehouses.
The enemy ammunition depot and two shelters of the occupiers were destroyed by the border guards of "Pomsta" in Serebryansk Forest.
Serebryansk Forestry is a zone in the Luhansk region where active hostilities have existed for a long time.
