Ukraine's border guards destroyed Russian 'Murom' system in Kharkiv region — video

Fighters of the "Stalevyy Kordon" ['Steel Border' — Ed.] brigade hit the Russian long-range visual surveillance system "Murom" in the Kharkiv direction with a kamikaze drone.

It is reported that the Russians monitored the movement of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with the help of such a camera.

Border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebriansk Forest. The defenders showed a spectacular video of combat work.

The footage published on the Internet shows the work of soldiers of the Luhansk border detachment of the "Pomsta" brigade. The soldiers attacked the occupiers' shelters and warehouses.

Serebryansk Forestry is a zone in the Luhansk region where active hostilities have existed for a long time.