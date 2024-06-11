Ukraine's border guards destroyed Russian 'Murom' system in Kharkiv region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's border guards destroyed Russian 'Murom' system in Kharkiv region — video

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Murom-P
Читати українською

Fighters of the "Stalevyy Kordon" ['Steel Border' — Ed.] brigade hit the Russian long-range visual surveillance system "Murom" in the Kharkiv direction with a kamikaze drone.

Points of attention

  • Border guards of the 'Stalevyy Kordon' and ‘Pomsta’[Revenge in English — Ed.] brigades operate in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, inflicting severe losses on enemy forces.
  • The destruction of the Russian complex "Murom" and the composition of ammunition testifies to the high efficiency of combat operations in the conflict zone.
  • Ukrainian border guards use various methods, including kamikaze drones, to destroy enemy objects.
  • The combat video and recorded footage demonstrate the indomitability and readiness of the border guards to protect the state border and territorial integrity.
  • The actions of Ukrainian soldiers in Serebryansk Forest emphasise the constant readiness and victorious spirit in the fight against the invaders.

Border guards struck the "eyes" of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, fighters of the "Stalevyy Kordon" brigade hit another enemy long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom" with a kamikaze drone.

It is reported that the Russians monitored the movement of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with the help of such a camera.

Border guards inflicted losses on the Russian army in the Serebryansk forest in the Luhansk region

Border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebriansk Forest. The defenders showed a spectacular video of combat work.

The footage published on the Internet shows the work of soldiers of the Luhansk border detachment of the "Pomsta" brigade. The soldiers attacked the occupiers' shelters and warehouses.

The enemy ammunition depot and two shelters of the occupiers were destroyed by the border guards of "Pomsta" in Serebryansk Forest.

Serebryansk Forestry is a zone in the Luhansk region where active hostilities have existed for a long time.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian border guards eliminated Russian occupiers in Kharkiv direction — video
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian military
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian "Tigr" armoured vehicle near Vovchansk — video
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
"Tigr" armoured vehicle
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian border guards destroyed the warehouse of BC and 2 shelters of the occupiers in Luhansk region
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Luhansk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?