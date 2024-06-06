Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian "Tigr" armoured vehicle near Vovchansk — video

Near Vovchansk, Ukrainian fighters of the State Border Service used FPV drones to fire at Russian infantry and hit a Tigr armoured vehicle.

Border guards hit the Russian "Tiger" near Vovchansk

A successful combat operation to eliminate the enemy's personnel and equipment was captured on video.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on June 5.

The border guards also showed a video from another direction of the front — Siversk, where fighters of the "Pomsta" brigade hit the positions of the occupiers.

What is known about the border guards successful ops in the Kharkiv direction?

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction. The results of their work were posted online on June 4.

It is noted that the video shows the work of border guards of the " Stalevyy Kordon".

Ukrainian defenders aimed an FPV drone at a building with Russian occupiers.