Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian "Tigr" armoured vehicle near Vovchansk — video
Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian "Tigr" armoured vehicle near Vovchansk — video

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
"Tigr" armoured vehicle
Near Vovchansk, Ukrainian fighters of the State Border Service used FPV drones to fire at Russian infantry and hit a Tigr armoured vehicle.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian border guards successfully conducted an operation and destroyed the Russian Tiger armoured vehicle in the Vovchansk direction.
  • FPV drones were used for a successful mission to fire at Russian infantry near Vovchansk.
  • The State Border Service posted a video of a combat operation to eliminate enemy equipment.
  • The fighters of the "Pomsta" brigade also successfully attacked the occupiers' positions in the Siversk direction.
  • The struggle of the Ukrainian military against Russian threats continues on various front lines.

Border guards hit the Russian "Tiger" near Vovchansk

A successful combat operation to eliminate the enemy's personnel and equipment was captured on video.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on June 5.

The border guards also showed a video from another direction of the front — Siversk, where fighters of the "Pomsta" brigade hit the positions of the occupiers.

What is known about the border guards successful ops in the Kharkiv direction?

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction. The results of their work were posted online on June 4.

It is noted that the video shows the work of border guards of the " Stalevyy Kordon".

Ukrainian defenders aimed an FPV drone at a building with Russian occupiers.

Ukraine's border guards share exclusive footage of battles for Vovchansk
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian military
Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian Murom-P radar systems near border with Sumy region — video
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Murom-P
Ukrainian border guards eliminated Russian occupiers in Kharkiv direction — video
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian military

