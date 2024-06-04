On the Sumy direction of the front, the Russian military lost their "eyes" — long-range visual surveillance Murom-P systems. The border guards of Ukraine effectively "multiplied the enemy's armament by zero".

Border guard soldiers eliminated two Russian Murom-P radars

Ukrainian border guards in the Sumy region immediately destroyed two Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance systems.

The State Border Gaurd Service of Ukraine reported it on June 2.

Detected and Destroyed! Immediately, two enemy Murom-P long-range visual surveillance systems hit FPV drones of the border guards in the Sumy region. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders on June 2, and in terms of equipment: