Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian Murom-P radar systems near border with Sumy region — video
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Murom-P
On the Sumy direction of the front, the Russian military lost their "eyes" — long-range visual surveillance Murom-P systems. The border guards of Ukraine effectively "multiplied the enemy's armament by zero".

  • Ukrainian border guards eliminated two Murom-P long-range visual surveillance complexes in the Sumy region, causing significant losses to Russian troops.
  • The border guards of Ukraine effectively resisted the enemy's actions, which testifies to the Ukrainian military's Ukrainian border guards' high level of training and professionalism.
  • According to the report of the State Border Service report, the border guards' FPV drones successfully attacked and destroyed two enemy Murom-P complexes.
  • According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed a significant number of Russian equipment and servicemen, which confirms their high combat potential.
  • The events on the Sumy front indicate the successful defence of Ukraine against Russian aggression and the active fight against the enemy at all levels.

Border guard soldiers eliminated two Russian Murom-P radars

Ukrainian border guards in the Sumy region immediately destroyed two Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance systems.

The State Border Gaurd Service of Ukraine reported it on June 2.

Detected and Destroyed! Immediately, two enemy Murom-P long-range visual surveillance systems hit FPV drones of the border guards in the Sumy region.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders on June 2, and in terms of equipment:

  • tanks — 7779 (+14) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,002 (+22) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,280 (+47) units;

  • MLRS — 1090 (+1) units;

  • air defence equipment — 824 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 357 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 10,739 (+40) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,268 units;

  • warships/boats — 27 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,159 (+67) units;

  • special equipment — 2199 (+4) units.

