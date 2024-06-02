Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian BTR-82s with landing party — video

The crew of the Bradley infantry armoгred vehicle of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the 47th separate mechaniіed brigade eliminated two Russian armoured personnel carriers together with paratroopers.

The press service of the 47th Brigade on Facebook.

Aerial scouts discovered how the enemy's airborne equipment was advancing into the area of responsibility of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade. The crew of the "Tyhyy" quickly moved to the firing position. After waiting for favorable conditions, namely the moment when the enemy moved into the open area, the Bushmaster gun stopped the equipment and eliminated the Russian terrorists, the 47th brigade said. Share

Fighters of the 2nd mechanised battalion distinguished themselves by effectively destroying the invaders.

We demonstrate once again that only modern technologies and skillful use of American equipment are a significant advantage on the battlefield.

Bradley in the service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian army received the first Bradley armoured vehicles from the United States in early 2023.

The US Army provided the Bradley in the M2A2 ODS-S modification, armed with a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster cannon, a twin 7.62 mm M240C machine gun, and a TOW anti-tank missile system.

At the beginning of May, the US announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, including additional Bradley armoured vehicles.