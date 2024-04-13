In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers
Читати українською

Ukrainian border guards in the Donetsk region eliminated two Russian armored personnel carriers.

What is known about enemy losses in Donetsk region

Two BTR-82A destroyed the attack UAVs of the border guard brigade of the "Revenge" offensive in Donetsk region, — the DPSU reported.

The border guards reported that the first armored personnel carrier blew up at night on a mine, which was remotely installed by the border guard drone in advance. The immobilized equipment was finished off in the morning.

The military destroyed the second unit of equipment with drops from the "Vampire" bomber.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 91 air strikes, carried out 160 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 means of air defense, 1 EW station of the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated more than 800 Russian soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU eliminated more than 800 Russian soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 800 Russian soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 23 tanks in a day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates 830 invaders and 22 tanks of the Russian army in 24 hrs
AFU military

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?