In Donetsk region border guards destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers

What is known about enemy losses in Donetsk region

Two BTR-82A destroyed the attack UAVs of the border guard brigade of the "Revenge" offensive in Donetsk region, — the DPSU reported. Share

The border guards reported that the first armored personnel carrier blew up at night on a mine, which was remotely installed by the border guard drone in advance. The immobilized equipment was finished off in the morning.

The military destroyed the second unit of equipment with drops from the "Vampire" bomber.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 91 air strikes, carried out 160 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 means of air defense, 1 EW station of the enemy.