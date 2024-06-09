Ukrainian border guards destroyed the warehouse of BC and 2 shelters of the occupiers in Luhansk region
Ukraine
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Luhansk region
Border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebrian Forest. The defenders showed a spectacular video of combat work.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebrian Forest, showcasing effective resistance against the occupiers.
  • The combat video illustrates the Luhansk border detachment's 'Revenge' brigade attacking enemy targets, causing significant losses to the Russian army.
  • The General Staff reported eliminating a substantial number of Russian enemies and equipment on June 8, including tanks, artillery, aircraft, and more, in the ongoing operations in Luhansk region.
  • The Serebrian Forest has become a key site of active hostilities where Ukrainian security forces operate in the fight against the occupiers, confirming the readiness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian military.
  • The State Border Service of Ukraine's successful operations in Serebrian Forest highlight the courage and dedication of Ukrainian border guards in defending their territory.

Border guards inflicted losses on the Russian army in Serebryansk forest in Luhansk region

The footage published on the Internet shows the work of soldiers of the Luhansk border detachment of the "Revenge" brigade. The soldiers attacked the occupiers' shelters and warehouses.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

The enemy ammunition depot and two shelters of the occupiers were destroyed by the border guards of "Revenge" in Serebryansk Forest.

Serebryanskyi lis is a zone in Luhansk region where active hostilities have been going on for a long time.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders on June 8, and the following equipment was eliminated:

  • tanks — 7,869 (+26) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,131 (+26) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,593 (+60) units;

  • RSZV — 1097 (+2) units;

  • air defense equipment — 836 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 357 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,982 (+37) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,277 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,562 (+78) units;

  • special equipment — 2253 (+5) units.

