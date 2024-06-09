Border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition warehouse and two shelters in the Serebrian Forest. The defenders showed a spectacular video of combat work.
Border guards inflicted losses on the Russian army in Serebryansk forest in Luhansk region
The footage published on the Internet shows the work of soldiers of the Luhansk border detachment of the "Revenge" brigade. The soldiers attacked the occupiers' shelters and warehouses.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine in Telegram.
The enemy ammunition depot and two shelters of the occupiers were destroyed by the border guards of "Revenge" in Serebryansk Forest.
Serebryanskyi lis is a zone in Luhansk region where active hostilities have been going on for a long time.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders on June 8, and the following equipment was eliminated:
tanks — 7,869 (+26) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,131 (+26) units;
artillery systems — 13,593 (+60) units;
RSZV — 1097 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 836 (+2) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,982 (+37) units;
cruise missiles — 2,277 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,562 (+78) units;
special equipment — 2253 (+5) units.
