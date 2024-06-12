General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 900 Russian soldiers in a day

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day from June 11 to 12, the Ukrainian military eliminated 980 war criminals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front.

What is known about the Russian losses in Ukraine

personnel — 521,830 (+980) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 7,911 (+9) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15, 087 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 13,736 (+46) units;

MLRS— 1, 099 (+0) units;

air defence equipment -844 (+2) units;

aircraft — 359 (0) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 844 (+2) units;

cruise missiles — 2,280 (+2) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,736 (+60) units;

special equipment — 2,290 (+2) units.

What is happening at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), using geolocation data, the Ukrainian military regained lost positions in the Lyptsi region along the O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv road, southeast of Hlyboke.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Russian military bloggers also reported on the Armed Forces' counterattack.

Hostilities continue in Vovchansk, particularly in the area of the Vovchansk aggregate plant and near Tykhe and Vovchansky Khutori.

Analysts say that the occupying army of the Russian Federation recently made an advance to the southeast of Kupyansk.

According to the geolocation data, the Russian occupiers advanced east of Stepova Novoselivka.

Fighting continued during the day near Sinkivka, Pischane, Berestove, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Torske, Terny, in the area of Hryhorivka and Serebryansk forestry.

In the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers claim to be advancing in the direction of Siversk, but analysts have no confirmation of these claims.

On June 11, the offensive of the Russian Federation's criminal army continued in Chasiv Yar but without confirmed changes in the front line.

According to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSTG, the Russian occupiers in Chasiv Yar are advancing within the boundaries of the Kanal and Novy districts.

Russian troops continued to advance to the east of Chasiv Yar in the Ivanovo region and to the southeast of Chasovoy Yar in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka regions.

Analysts point to the recent advance of the Russian occupiers to the northwest of Avdiivka.

The troops of the Russian Federation advanced a little to the north-eastern outskirts of Sokil.

The Russian Federation's occupying army also continued its offensive to the west and southwest of Donetsk on June 11, but no confirmed changes to the front line were recorded.

On June 10 and 11, Russian troops continued their offensive west of Donetsk in the Georgiivka area and southwest of Donetsk in the Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodyane areas.

The Russians reported that on June 11, they advanced near the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.

On June 11, limited hostilities continued west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but there were no confirmed changes in the front line.

On June 10 and 11, Russian troops carried out ground attacks near Robotyne, Shcherbaky, Kopani, Novoprokopivka, Verbove, Malaya Tokmachka, and Charivne.

On June 10 and 11, fighting continued on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region in the Krynky region, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.