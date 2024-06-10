Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Sea of ​​Azov proves AFU's growing capabilities in long-range weapons use — analysts

On Sunday, June 9, Russian media disseminated information about Ukrainian drones hitting the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" in the area of the Russian port "Taganrog".

What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179"

According to the portal's analysts, this attack by Ukrainian drones is historic.

It is noted that it is the first case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

This attack also demonstrates Ukraine's growing capabilities in the use of long-range weapons.

Let's start at least with the fact that for such a hit in the Russian Taganrog area, the UAVs of the Armed Forces had to bypass the very dense air defense system of the Russian occupiers in the front-line zone, and they succeeded. The parameter of the size of the targets on which the claimed hits in this attack took place is of particular interest. The tug "Inzhener Smirnov" belongs to the project 81200 and has a hull length and width of 31.4 meters and 10.2 meters, respectively, the barge "Section-179" belongs to the P-156 project, where the hull length and width is 114.5 meters and 14.07 meters, respectively, analysts explain. Share

What else is interesting in the attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian ships in the Sea of Azov

In addition, the authors of the material note that the affected Russian ships have almost the exact dimensions as the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which escaped to the Sea of Azov under the guise of allegedly conducting exercises.

According to analysts, the following targets of Ukrainian drone attacks should be warships of the aggressor country in the Sea of Azov.

Experts also wonder how the tugboat "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section 179" were hit.

According to them, Ukrainian engineers have created a remote control system for long-range drones to receive real-time images and guide drones to a target.