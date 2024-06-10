Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Sea of ​​Azov proves AFU's growing capabilities in long-range weapons use — analysts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Sea of ​​Azov proves AFU's growing capabilities in long-range weapons use — analysts

"Inzhener Smirnov" tugboat
Читати українською
Source:  Defense Express

On Sunday, June 9, Russian media disseminated information about Ukrainian drones hitting the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" in the area of the Russian port "Taganrog".

Points of attention

  • This is a historic case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov during a criminal war.
  • The attack demonstrates Ukraine's growing capabilities in the use of long-range weapons.
  • Ukrainian drones hit a tugboat and a barge belonging to Russian projects, demonstrating the accuracy and effectiveness of the strike.
  • The consequence of the attack may be the beginning of systematic terror of Russian communications in the Sea of Azov.
  • Ukrainian analysts specify that the developed remote control systems allow UAVs to be guided to a target in real-time, increasing the accuracy of strikes.

What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179"

According to the portal's analysts, this attack by Ukrainian drones is historic.

It is noted that it is the first case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

This attack also demonstrates Ukraine's growing capabilities in the use of long-range weapons.

Let's start at least with the fact that for such a hit in the Russian Taganrog area, the UAVs of the Armed Forces had to bypass the very dense air defense system of the Russian occupiers in the front-line zone, and they succeeded. The parameter of the size of the targets on which the claimed hits in this attack took place is of particular interest. The tug "Inzhener Smirnov" belongs to the project 81200 and has a hull length and width of 31.4 meters and 10.2 meters, respectively, the barge "Section-179" belongs to the P-156 project, where the hull length and width is 114.5 meters and 14.07 meters, respectively, analysts explain.

What else is interesting in the attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian ships in the Sea of Azov

In addition, the authors of the material note that the affected Russian ships have almost the exact dimensions as the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which escaped to the Sea of Azov under the guise of allegedly conducting exercises.

According to analysts, the following targets of Ukrainian drone attacks should be warships of the aggressor country in the Sea of Azov.

Experts also wonder how the tugboat "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section 179" were hit.

According to them, Ukrainian engineers have created a remote control system for long-range drones to receive real-time images and guide drones to a target.

The option with a possible strike "on the coordinates" should not be rejected either. Well, there is a precedent, for example, that the first "run-in" of the Shahed-136 in real combat conditions took place in 2019 with a strike on a surface target (an Israeli tanker). But even if only the second version is confirmed, it still means the possible beginning of systematic terror, which will now be experienced by Russian communications in the Sea of Azov, analysts add.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complained about drone attack near Putin's residence in Gelendzhik
Putin's Palace in Gelendzhik
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complained about drone attack on Belgorod region
Drone attack aftermath in Belgorod region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians claim drone attacked tugboat and barge in bay near Taganrog
Tug "Inzhener Smirnov"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?