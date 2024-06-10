Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Sea of ​​Azov proves AFU's growing capabilities in long-range weapons use — analysts

On Sunday, June 9, Russian media disseminated information about Ukrainian drones hitting the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" in the area of the Russian port "Taganrog".
Points of attention
- This is a historic case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov during a criminal war.
- The attack demonstrates Ukraine's growing capabilities in the use of long-range weapons.
- Ukrainian drones hit a tugboat and a barge belonging to Russian projects, demonstrating the accuracy and effectiveness of the strike.
- The consequence of the attack may be the beginning of systematic terror of Russian communications in the Sea of Azov.
- Ukrainian analysts specify that the developed remote control systems allow UAVs to be guided to a target in real-time, increasing the accuracy of strikes.
What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179"
According to the portal's analysts, this attack by Ukrainian drones is historic.
It is noted that it is the first case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
This attack also demonstrates Ukraine's growing capabilities in the use of long-range weapons.
What else is interesting in the attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian ships in the Sea of Azov
In addition, the authors of the material note that the affected Russian ships have almost the exact dimensions as the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which escaped to the Sea of Azov under the guise of allegedly conducting exercises.
According to analysts, the following targets of Ukrainian drone attacks should be warships of the aggressor country in the Sea of Azov.
Experts also wonder how the tugboat "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section 179" were hit.
According to them, Ukrainian engineers have created a remote control system for long-range drones to receive real-time images and guide drones to a target.
