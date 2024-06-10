Russians claim drone attacked tugboat and barge in bay near Taganrog

According to Russian Telegram channels, drones attacked a Russian tugboat and a barge in the Taganrog Bay. The ships were damaged as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- A drone attack on a tugboat and a barge in the Taganrog Bay caused damage to the vessels and injuries to crew members.
- Russian sources confirmed the attack on the barge "Section-179" and the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" near Taganrog.
- In the Black and Azov seas, ships carry Kalibr missiles, threatening the region.
- The aggressor country launched ships with Kalibr, the total salvo of which can reach up to 24 missiles.
- During the day, several ships passed in the direction of the Black and Azov seas, indicating Russia's activity in the region.
What is known about the drone attack on a tugboat and a barge in the bay near Taganrog
As the Baza Telegram channel reports, the barge was damaged as a result of the drone attack.
At the same time, the tug had to return to the port.
Russian sources claim that the attack was carried out on the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" on the evening of June 8.
In particular, the tugboat captain reported that as a result of the attack, the barge had damage above the waterline, and the tugboat's windows were broken. Also, two crew members received shrapnel wounds.
The tug's performance was not lost, and the captain decided to return to the port of Azov in the Rostov region.
What is known about the presence of ships of the Russian army in the Black and Azov seas
According to the information of the Ukrainian Navy, as of the morning of Monday, June 10, the aggressor country took ships carrying Kalibr missiles into the Black and Azov seas.
Also, there is one enemy Kalibr carrier ship in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 4 missiles.
Eight enemy ships are in the Sea of Azov, three of which carry Kalibr missiles, which can carry up to 24 missiles.
In the Mediterranean Sea, two enemy ships were equipped with "Kalibr," which could launch a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.
During the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:
to the Black Sea — 7 ships, of which 2 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;
to the Sea of Azov — 4 vessels, of which four were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-