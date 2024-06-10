Russians claim drone attacked tugboat and barge in bay near Taganrog

According to Russian Telegram channels, drones attacked a Russian tugboat and a barge in the Taganrog Bay. The ships were damaged as a result of the attack.

What is known about the drone attack on a tugboat and a barge in the bay near Taganrog

As the Baza Telegram channel reports, the barge was damaged as a result of the drone attack.

At the same time, the tug had to return to the port.

Russian sources claim that the attack was carried out on the tug "Inzhener Smirnov" and the barge "Section-179" on the evening of June 8.

In particular, the tugboat captain reported that as a result of the attack, the barge had damage above the waterline, and the tugboat's windows were broken. Also, two crew members received shrapnel wounds.

The tug's performance was not lost, and the captain decided to return to the port of Azov in the Rostov region.

What is known about the presence of ships of the Russian army in the Black and Azov seas

According to the information of the Ukrainian Navy, as of the morning of Monday, June 10, the aggressor country took ships carrying Kalibr missiles into the Black and Azov seas.

Also, there is one enemy Kalibr carrier ship in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 4 missiles.

Eight enemy ships are in the Sea of Azov, three of which carry Kalibr missiles, which can carry up to 24 missiles.

In the Mediterranean Sea, two enemy ships were equipped with "Kalibr," which could launch a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

