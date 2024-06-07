Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, DIU speaker says

Damages to the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation due to the actions of MAGURA drones are quite significant.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
- According to DIU speaker Yusov, the Ukrainians managed to disable more than a third of Russian watercraft, reducing the threat of enemy amphibious operations.
- The strikes on the occupied Crimea caused a complication of the situation for the Russian troops due to regular attacks on the objects of the peninsula.
- Ben Hodges believes that Ukraine is gradually winning over Russia in the battle for Crimea, threatening the military infrastructure invested by the Russian Federation in the occupied territory.
How many Russian ships were destroyed by Ukrainian MAGURA drones
According to Yusov, the Ukrainians as a whole managed to disable more than a third of the vessels of the Russian enemy's Black Sea Fleet.
What is known about the strikes on the occupied Crimea
The Defence Forces, together with the SSU, conducted a several-day operation to destroy the logistics that ensured the vital activities of the Russian occupying forces in Crimea.
According to Politico, Ukraine is complicating Russia's situation in the illegally annexed Crimea through consistent and regular attacks on facilities on the peninsula.
The Economist wrote that Ukraine is gradually defeating Russia in the battle for Crimea. The former Commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, notes that Russia views Crimea as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier" and, during the occupation, invested significant resources in building military infrastructure there. Now, all of it is under threat.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-