Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, DIU speaker says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, DIU speaker says

MAGURA drones
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Damages to the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation due to the actions of MAGURA drones are quite significant.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
  • According to DIU speaker Yusov, the Ukrainians managed to disable more than a third of Russian watercraft, reducing the threat of enemy amphibious operations.
  • The strikes on the occupied Crimea caused a complication of the situation for the Russian troops due to regular attacks on the objects of the peninsula.
  • Ben Hodges believes that Ukraine is gradually winning over Russia in the battle for Crimea, threatening the military infrastructure invested by the Russian Federation in the occupied territory.

How many Russian ships were destroyed by Ukrainian MAGURA drones

MAGURA is a Ukrainian naval strike drone that effectively destroys the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. It is surprising when such a large Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which seems to correspond, according to Russia, to all the latest words of technology and military science, is destroyed with the help of asymmetric tools. Ukrainian naval drones are just such tools. Already this year, MAGURA sent a number of Russian ships to the bottom — not only struck, but also destroyed. We are talking about the same "Tunets" boats, about "Caesar Kunikov", about "[Sergei] Kotov" — these are both large landing ships and missile cruisers, the entire fleet of Russian ships was disabled, said Andriy Yusov, speaker of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

According to Yusov, the Ukrainians as a whole managed to disable more than a third of the vessels of the Russian enemy's Black Sea Fleet.

This means that the threat of amphibious operations is reduced, the threat of the overall use of the enemy fleet, in particular the Kalibr carriers, is reduced, he added.

What is known about the strikes on the occupied Crimea

The Defence Forces, together with the SSU, conducted a several-day operation to destroy the logistics that ensured the vital activities of the Russian occupying forces in Crimea.

According to Politico, Ukraine is complicating Russia's situation in the illegally annexed Crimea through consistent and regular attacks on facilities on the peninsula.

The Economist wrote that Ukraine is gradually defeating Russia in the battle for Crimea. The former Commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, notes that Russia views Crimea as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier" and, during the occupation, invested significant resources in building military infrastructure there. Now, all of it is under threat.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Navy speaker hints at approaching moment of Crimea bridge's destruction
Crimean bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU destroyed another Russian ship in occupied Crimea
Russian Black Sea Fleet
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia uses new place to recharge submarines with missiles due to AFU strikes in occupied Crimea
Novorossiysk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?