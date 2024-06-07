Ukrainian MAGURA drones effectively destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, DIU speaker says

Damages to the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation due to the actions of MAGURA drones are quite significant.

How many Russian ships were destroyed by Ukrainian MAGURA drones

MAGURA is a Ukrainian naval strike drone that effectively destroys the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. It is surprising when such a large Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which seems to correspond, according to Russia, to all the latest words of technology and military science, is destroyed with the help of asymmetric tools. Ukrainian naval drones are just such tools. Already this year, MAGURA sent a number of Russian ships to the bottom — not only struck, but also destroyed. We are talking about the same "Tunets" boats, about "Caesar Kunikov", about "[Sergei] Kotov" — these are both large landing ships and missile cruisers, the entire fleet of Russian ships was disabled, said Andriy Yusov, speaker of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). Share

According to Yusov, the Ukrainians as a whole managed to disable more than a third of the vessels of the Russian enemy's Black Sea Fleet.

This means that the threat of amphibious operations is reduced, the threat of the overall use of the enemy fleet, in particular the Kalibr carriers, is reduced, he added. Share

What is known about the strikes on the occupied Crimea

The Defence Forces, together with the SSU, conducted a several-day operation to destroy the logistics that ensured the vital activities of the Russian occupying forces in Crimea.

According to Politico, Ukraine is complicating Russia's situation in the illegally annexed Crimea through consistent and regular attacks on facilities on the peninsula.

The Economist wrote that Ukraine is gradually defeating Russia in the battle for Crimea. The former Commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, notes that Russia views Crimea as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier" and, during the occupation, invested significant resources in building military infrastructure there. Now, all of it is under threat.