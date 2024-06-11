General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 14 Russian army attacks in Pokrovsk direction

June 11 is the active date in the Pokrovsk direction. Today's hostilities have increased to 14, of which nine are ongoing. The enemy is most active in the Novooleksandrivka area.

What is happening in different areas of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 1:00 p.m. 11/06/2024.

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day has been observed in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. About half of all military clashes took place there and are still ongoing.

The total number of combat engagements on the front line is 51.

The enemy became more active in the Kharkiv direction . Three attacks were repelled in the Vovchansk and Hlyboke districts. Russian terrorists are using anti-aircraft missiles and unguided rockets in the areas of Bugaivka, Vovchansk, Izbytske and Vovchanski Khutory. They strike from the airspace over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino.

Fighting continues in the Lyman direction. Our defenders repelled nine offensive and assault actions near Terny, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansk Forest. The enemy continues to attack in the areas of Druzhelyubivka and Grekivka. The occupiers are quite actively using anti-aircraft missiles in the direction of the Russian terrorists: the enemy dropped seven guided aerial bombs in the Siversk district, four near Nevske, and one near Druzhelyubivka.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction continues to become complicated. Today's fights have increased to 14, of which nine are ongoing. The enemy is most active in the Novooleksandrivka area.

In the Vremivske direction, an enemy attack near Urozhaine was repulsed.

In the Orikhiv direction, five enemy attempts to improve their positions in Shcherbaki, Novoprokopivka, and Mala Tokmachka settlements were repulsed. Near the latter, the enemy used aviation—they dropped four aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the Russian occupiers used three anti-tank missiles in the districts of Tokarivka and Tyagynka.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft, 32 armoured combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.

