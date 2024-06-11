General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,000 Russian soldiers, one aircraft and 46 artillery systems

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost over 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft, 32 armoured combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.
Points of attention
- The total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amount to more than 520,850 soldiers, including more than 1,000 occupiers in one day.
- The increase in losses includes the destruction of an aircraft, 32 armoured fighting vehicles and 46 artillery systems of the occupiers.
- The situation at the front shows the improvement of the positions of the Armed Forces near Donetsk and the successful defensive and counteroffensive actions of the Russian army.
- The active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eastern front, in particular the downed attack aircraft and shelling in Crimea, contributed to the retreat of the invaders and increased the total losses of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 520,850 (+1,100) people were eliminated;
tanks — 7902 (+23) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,176 (+32) units;
artillery systems — 13,690 (+46) units;
MLRS — 1099 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 845 (+5) units;
aircraft — 359 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,023 (+13) units;
cruise missiles — 2,278 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,676 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2288 (+21) units.
What is known about the situation at the front
During the day from June 10 to 11, the Armed Forces improved the situation near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, but the Russians captured the village of Staromayorske.
The Defence Forces also shot down a Russian attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction.
In addition, shelling of the Belgorod region weakened the defense of the invaders in Crimea.
