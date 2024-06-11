General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,000 Russian soldiers, one aircraft and 46 artillery systems

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost over 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft, 32 armoured combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — 520,850 (+1,100) people were eliminated;

tanks — 7902 (+23) units;

armoured personnel vehicles — 15,176 (+32) units;

artillery systems — 13,690 (+46) units;

MLRS — 1099 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 845 (+5) units;

aircraft — 359 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,023 (+13) units;

cruise missiles — 2,278 units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,676 (+58) units;

special equipment — 2288 (+21) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

During the day from June 10 to 11, the Armed Forces improved the situation near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, but the Russians captured the village of Staromayorske.

The Defence Forces also shot down a Russian attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction.

In addition, shelling of the Belgorod region weakened the defense of the invaders in Crimea.