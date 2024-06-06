The former chief of the General Staff of Moldova's Armed Forces, Ihor Gorgan, passed on secret information to the Russian intelligence service regarding the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ihor Gorgan betrayed Moldova by passing on secret information about the visits of Ukrainian representatives to the intelligence of the Russian Federation.
- Horgan began cooperating with the Russian General Staff in the spring of 2022, passing on information about Ukraine's intentions to purchase aircraft and fuel supplies through Romania.
- He was removed from office in 2022 and stripped of his military rank and state awards.
- Now Ihor Gorgan works at the UN Refugee Agency in Chisinau, delivering humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children.
- A scoundrel like Horgan poses a hybrid threat to Moldova and should receive the well-deserved punishment for his treasonous actions.
What is known about the treason of the former chief of the General Staff of Moldova
According to the journalists of the publication, with reference to the head of the administration of the President of Moldova, Adrian Belucela, Ihor horgan had a correspondence with one of his own curators from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Colonel Alexei Makarov.
In particular, journalists of the publication got access to this correspondence.
It is noted that Gorgan began cooperating with the general staff of the aggressor country Russia in the spring of 2022, after the start of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
In particular, Gorgan informed Russian intelligence about Ukraine's intentions to buy six MiG-29 aircraft from Moldova.
The former head of the General Staff of Moldova also provided the Russian General Staff with information about the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the country and the supply of fuel through Romania.
In addition to Ukraine, Gorgan focused on internal political issues of Moldova, namely on the speeches of President Maia Sandu.
According to representatives of the administration of the president of Moldova, such treasonous actions should be punished in the most severe manner.
He noted that traitors like Gorgan create hybrid threats for Moldova.
What is known about the location and further activities of Gorgan
According to the publication's journalists, Gorgan got a job at the UN Refugee Agency in Chisinau.
The agency takes into account all forced migrants from Ukraine and helps them settle in a new place.
Now he is engaged in the delivery of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-