Journalists revealed Moldova's ex-Chief of Staff spied for Moscow: details
Category
Politics
Publication date

Journalists revealed Moldova's ex-Chief of Staff spied for Moscow: details

Igor Gorgan
Читати українською
Source:  The Insider

The former chief of the General Staff of Moldova's Armed Forces, Ihor Gorgan, passed on secret information to the Russian intelligence service regarding the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ihor Gorgan betrayed Moldova by passing on secret information about the visits of Ukrainian representatives to the intelligence of the Russian Federation.
  • Horgan began cooperating with the Russian General Staff in the spring of 2022, passing on information about Ukraine's intentions to purchase aircraft and fuel supplies through Romania.
  • He was removed from office in 2022 and stripped of his military rank and state awards.
  • Now Ihor Gorgan works at the UN Refugee Agency in Chisinau, delivering humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children.
  • A scoundrel like Horgan poses a hybrid threat to Moldova and should receive the well-deserved punishment for his treasonous actions.

What is known about the treason of the former chief of the General Staff of Moldova

According to the journalists of the publication, with reference to the head of the administration of the President of Moldova, Adrian Belucela, Ihor horgan had a correspondence with one of his own curators from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Colonel Alexei Makarov.

In particular, journalists of the publication got access to this correspondence.

It is noted that Gorgan began cooperating with the general staff of the aggressor country Russia in the spring of 2022, after the start of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

In particular, Gorgan informed Russian intelligence about Ukraine's intentions to buy six MiG-29 aircraft from Moldova.

The former head of the General Staff of Moldova also provided the Russian General Staff with information about the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the country and the supply of fuel through Romania.

In addition to Ukraine, Gorgan focused on internal political issues of Moldova, namely on the speeches of President Maia Sandu.

According to representatives of the administration of the president of Moldova, such treasonous actions should be punished in the most severe manner.

In 2021, President Maia Sandu removed this person from office. He will be stripped of his military rank and state awards Meritul Militar and Credința Patriei, which were awarded to him in 2006 and 2015, Adrian Belucela noted.

He noted that traitors like Gorgan create hybrid threats for Moldova.

What is known about the location and further activities of Gorgan

According to the publication's journalists, Gorgan got a job at the UN Refugee Agency in Chisinau.

The agency takes into account all forced migrants from Ukraine and helps them settle in a new place.

Now he is engaged in the delivery of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Moldovan diplomacy chief says Putin is trying to overthrow Moldova's government
Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia prepares hybrid provocations against Moldova before presidential vote
Moldova
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
CNN: US intelligence services recruit spies in Kremlin
CNN: US intelligence services recruit spies in Kremlin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?