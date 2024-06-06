The former chief of the General Staff of Moldova's Armed Forces, Ihor Gorgan, passed on secret information to the Russian intelligence service regarding the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

What is known about the treason of the former chief of the General Staff of Moldova

According to the journalists of the publication, with reference to the head of the administration of the President of Moldova, Adrian Belucela, Ihor horgan had a correspondence with one of his own curators from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Colonel Alexei Makarov.

In particular, journalists of the publication got access to this correspondence.

It is noted that Gorgan began cooperating with the general staff of the aggressor country Russia in the spring of 2022, after the start of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

In particular, Gorgan informed Russian intelligence about Ukraine's intentions to buy six MiG-29 aircraft from Moldova.

The former head of the General Staff of Moldova also provided the Russian General Staff with information about the visits of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the country and the supply of fuel through Romania.

In addition to Ukraine, Gorgan focused on internal political issues of Moldova, namely on the speeches of President Maia Sandu.

According to representatives of the administration of the president of Moldova, such treasonous actions should be punished in the most severe manner.

In 2021, President Maia Sandu removed this person from office. He will be stripped of his military rank and state awards Meritul Militar and Credința Patriei, which were awarded to him in 2006 and 2015, Adrian Belucela noted. Share

He noted that traitors like Gorgan create hybrid threats for Moldova.

What is known about the location and further activities of Gorgan

According to the publication's journalists, Gorgan got a job at the UN Refugee Agency in Chisinau.

The agency takes into account all forced migrants from Ukraine and helps them settle in a new place.

Now he is engaged in the delivery of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children.