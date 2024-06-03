CNN: US intelligence services recruit spies in Kremlin

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine gave US intelligence agencies a rare opportunity to recruit Kremlin insiders angry about the war.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine provides opportunities for US intelligence to recruit Russian spies

As the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Bill Burns noted last year that dissatisfaction with the war creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Recruitment efforts are not a state secret. During the war, the CIA released Russian-language videos appealing to Russians dissatisfied with the invasion who had access to information useful to the United States. It underscores the evolution of an intelligence service that has largely carried out its tasks under the cloak of secrecy.

The intelligence posts provide step-by-step instructions for potential whistleblowers on avoiding detection by using virtual private networks (VPNs) and the Tor web browser to contact the agency anonymously on the so-called "dark web."

As during the Cold War, espionage remains a vital tool on both sides of the latest conflict, as evidenced by tech-savvy American intelligence agents who are trying to recruit new agents in plain sight, as well as Russian-linked operatives who are reportedly have stepped up their activities across Europe, CNN adds. Share

According to Douglas London, the former head of the CIA's overseas division, directly approaching potential informants is an unusual approach but one that can prove effective.

Russian spies in Europe

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has intensified the activity of its spy networks throughout Europe. The latter's task is to commit sabotage, gather the information they need, or undermine support for Ukraine.

As an example, only recently, Poland conducted a series of investigations into the activities of a network of Russian spies who discredited Ukraine. In addition, Poland is investing 10 billion zlotys in security, primarily in the security of the eastern border.